European Stocks Advance With U.S. Stimulus, Rising Bond Yields in Focus

By Elliot Smith, CNBC

  • Rises in bond yields continued to spark fears that central banks will look to tighten policy sooner than expected. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield moved above 1.6% early on Monday.
  • The U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion economic relief and stimulus bill on Saturday, paving the way for extensions to unemployment benefits, another round of stimulus checks and aid to state and local governments.

European stocks traded higher Monday, as global investors monitor progress towards a U.S. Covid relief bill against the backdrop of rising bond yields.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.8% by late morning, with banks adding 2.8% to lead gains as almost all sectors and major bourses advanced. Utilities slid 0.8%.

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. indexes gave up overnight gains to turn negative on Monday morning, as further rises in bond yields continued to spark fears that central banks will look to tighten policy sooner than expected. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield briefly moved above 1.6% early on Monday.

The earlier move higher in futures came after the Senate passed a $1.9 trillion economic relief and stimulus bill on Saturday, paving the way for extensions to unemployment benefits, another round of stimulus checks and aid to state and local governments.

The Democrat-controlled House will pass the bill later this week. President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law before unemployment aid programs expire on March 14.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Monday as investors reacted to the latest U.S. data showing the economy is picking up steam, following a better-than-expected February jobs report released on Friday.

Oil prices were also in focus after a sharp rise during Asian trading hours, but both Brent crude and U.S. crude futures moderated at around $69.30 and $66 per barrel, respectively, by late morning in Europe.

The rise in prices came after Saudi Arabia said that its oil facilities were targeted by missiles and drones on Sunday. A Houthi military spokesman claimed responsibility for the attacks. Last week, OPEC and its oil-producing allies said the group would keep production largely steady through April.

Banks led the individual share price movement by late morning, with ABN Amro and Banco de Sabadell climbing more than 6%.

Stocks that benefited from lockdown measures and home working slid to the bottom of the pile Monday, with Hellofresh dropping around more than 7% while TeamViewer and Ocado both shed more than 4%.

- CNBC's Jesse Pound and Saheli Roy Choudhury contributed to this market report.

