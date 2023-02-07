European Stocks Higher After Fed Chair Powell's Comments; FTSE Hits Record High

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were higher Wednesday as investors digested the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 hit a record high shortly after markets opened in Europe, increasing by 0.8% to reach 7,925.02. The index maintained the gains through the morning, hitting 7,927 points just before 10.30 a.m. London time.

The index hit its latest record high of 7,906.58 Friday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.9% mid-morning, while all sectors and major bourses posted gains.

Oil and gas stocks made the biggest gains at the start of the day, up 1.9%.

Speaking at an event at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., Powell said Tuesday that inflation is beginning to ease but that he expects the "disinflationary process" to be a long one, and cautioned that interest rates could rise more than markets anticipate if the economic data doesn't cooperate.

The major U.S. averages initially jumped during the remarks, before briefly falling into negative territory, and then closing higher. Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed following the comments.

FTSE hits new record high

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Maersk, a global barometer for trade, posts record 2022 earnings but warns of a tough year ahead

Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

Maersk, one of the world's largest container shipping firms, on Wednesday reported a fall in fourth-quarter earnings but posted the best full-year result in its history.

The Danish giant, widely seen as a barometer for global trade, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached $6.5 billion in the fourth quarter, below a Refinitiv consensus analyst forecast of $6.77 billion and down from $8 billion for the same quarter of 2021.

This took the full-year underlying EBITDA figure to $36.84 billion, fractionally below the company's forward guidance of $37 billion but its strongest-ever full-year result.

Yet for 2023, Maersk expects underlying EBITDA to plummet to between $8 billion and $11 billion.

It said the guidance was based on the "expectation that inventory correction will be complete by the end of H1 leading to a more balanced demand environment, that 2023 global GDP growth remains muted, and that the global ocean container market will grow in a range of -2.5% to +0.5%."

- Elliot Smith

Finland's Neste jumps 12% after beating profit forecast

Finnish refiner Neste posted forecast-beating fourth-quarter operating results, which put the company at the top of the Stoxx 600 index with a 12% jump in share price just after market open.

Gains then slipped back to around 9% by 8.10 a.m. London time.

Higher margins and a positive currency impact helped the renewable and oil-based fuels company to beat its 858 million euro ($922 million) earnings forecast by 36 million euros.

Neste's board of directors put forward a dividend of 1.52 euros per share, up from 0.82 euros last year.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

— Ganesh Rao

— Zavier Ong

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a positive open Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 47 points higher at 7,907, Germany's DAX 147 points higher at 15,454, France's CAC up 65 points at 7,186 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 247 points at 27,406, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from SocGen, Credit Agricole, TotalEnergies, Maersk and Vestas and data releases include Russia inflation figures for December.

— Holly Ellyatt