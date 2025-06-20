European stocks head for cautious rebound with eyes on Middle East; UK retail sales drop

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

UK retail sales fell sharply in May

U.K. shoppers pulled back on spending in May, with retail sales down 2.7% on the month, the steepest drop since December 2023, according to Office for National Statistics. Economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.5% decline.

It breaks a run of four straight monthly rises, which was the best streak since 2020, with retailers saying sunny weather in April helped to lift sales growth to 1.3%.

Higher inflation, energy bill increases and the tighter U.K. labor market all contributed to lower spending, said Phil Monkhouse, U.K. country manager at Ebury, while retailers are grappling with recent tax hikes.

"With the Middle East tensions at breaking point, U.S. tariff uncertainty still high and the Bank of England holding off interest rate cuts, the outlook for consumer demand looks rocky," Monkhouse said.

Figures published last week showed the U.K. economy contracted in April.

— Jenni Reid

Here are the opening calls

Europe's Stoxx 600 index looks headed for a slight rebound at Friday's open after three straight losses, though any improved sentiment could be short-lived as all attention remains on the Israel-Iran conflict and possibility of U.S. involvement.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is set to open around 34.4 points higher, according to the latest IG data, with France's CAC 40 up 51.5 points and Germany's DAX up 171 points.

While focus has largely been on geopolitics, markets are settling from a slew of central bank action this week, including Switzerland's rate cut to 0% and rate holds from the Bank of England and U.S. Federal Reserve. China kept its benchmark rates steady on Friday.

— Jenni Reid

Spot gold set to post weekly decline

Spot gold prices fell Friday and were on track for a weekly decline on the prospect of fewer rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

As of 12.20 p.m. Singapore time, prices of the yellow metal were down 0.45% to $3,355.08.

The bullion — which is considered a hedge against political and financial instability — has risen 31.2% since the start of the year, according to LSEG data.

— Amala Balakrishner