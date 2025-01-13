European markets set to start the new trading week in mixed territory

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to start the new trading week in mixed territory Monday, as jitters over the global economy persist.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 22 points lower at 8,227, Germany's DAX down 37 points at 20,182, France's CAC down 11 points at 7,413 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 143 points at 34,999, according to data from IG. There are no major earnings or data releases Monday.

European markets closed lower last Friday, as investors reacted to the latest U.S. jobs data that showed nonfarm payrolls were up by 256,000 last month — much more than the 155,000 forecast by economists polled by Dow Jones.

The data subdued sentiment among global markets as it raised concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve would proceed with caution when it comes to further interest rate cuts.

Investors in the region will continue to keep an eye on euro zone and U.K. government bond yields this week after yields climbed to fresh multi-month highs last week.

This week, global markets will be focused on the U.S.' December consumer price index on Wednesday morning, after the December producer price index report on Tuesday.

U.S. stock futures ticked lower early Monday, while Asia-Pacific markets traded lower overnight.

CNBC Pro: LA fires could hit European insurance giants with about billion euros in losses

The wildfires around Los Angeles are set to cost European insurance giants up to a billion euros in payouts this year.

At least seven European listed reinsurance firms are expected to bear about a billion euros ($1.02 billion) of the losses over the wildfire, according to analysts at German investment bank Berenberg.

In addition, JPMorgan analysts have identified at least 2 Japanese firms that are likely to be on the hook for payouts.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

— Holly Ellyatt