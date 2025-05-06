European markets set to open lower as investors brace for corporate earnings reports

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are set to open in negative territory Tuesday as regional investors look ahead to earnings reports from some of Europe's largest companies this week.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 3 points lower at 8,620, Germany's DAX down 47 points at 23,284, France's CAC 24 points lower at 7,708 and Italy's FTSE MIB 32 points lower at 37,836, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Vestas Wind, AXA, Uniper, Ferrari, Hugo Boss, Covestro, Zalando, Telenor, Geberit, Philips, Intesa Sanpaolo, Continental and Electronic Arts, among others on Tuesday.

European bourses had a mixed start to the week on Monday, with U.K. markets closed for a public holiday, and as investors prepared for earnings reports from major firms this week with Novo Nordisk, BMW, Maersk and Commerzbank among those reporting.

Central Banks across Europe will also be in focus. Sweden's Riksbank, Norway's Norges Bank and the Bank of England will announce interest rate decisions.

Global trade developments are also being closely watched by traders after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC Monday that the U.S. was "very close to some deals," echoing comments from U.S. President Donald Trump a day earlier that there could be some agreements as early as this week.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose overnight as investors assessed those developments, while S&P 500 futures fell early Tuesday as investors awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's first policy meeting since Trump announced "reciprocal" tariffs in early April.

Investors are keeping a close eye on the Fed's announcement on rates Wednesday afternoon, although Fed funds futures trading suggests just a 3.1% chance of the central bank cutting rates. Traders will nevertheless be listening for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on the Fed's economic outlook.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim contributed to this market summary

Spot gold rises nearly 1% as investor assessed movements in the dollar

Spot gold rose Tuesday as investors kept watch on the U.S. dollar as well as trade developments between the U.S. and countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

As at 9.32 a.m. Singapore time, the bullion was trading 0.83% higher at $3,361.90 per ounce.

The latest moves in the bullion — which is a traditional hedge against political and financial instability — come as the greenback depreciated against several major currencies Monday.

— Amala Balakrishner

Recent market volatility could end up being an attractive buying opportunity, says Altimeter Capital's Brad Gerstner

Investors may look back on market volatility in 2025 as a missed buying opportunity, according to Altimeter Capital CEO and founder Brad Gerstner.

While he expects some volatility to persist in the near-term, he told CNBC's "Halftime Report" on Monday that he expects President Donald Trump to soon make progress on trade deals which will spur gains for stocks.

Gerstner also noted that Trump's rhetoric on looser regulations could also be a boon for U.S. equities, which is another aspect of the president's agenda that Wall Street could perhaps be underappreciating, he said.

— Brian Evans

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory Tuesday.

— Holly Ellyatt