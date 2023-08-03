European markets choppy after downbeat week; Commerzbank down 2%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were mixed Friday to close off a downbeat week, as investors digest the Bank of England rate hike Thursday and more company earnings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2% in late afternoon trading, with sectors spread across positive and negative territory. Travel and leisure stocks led minor gains, up 1.4%, while media stocks dropped 0.88%.

The Bank of England raised its main interest rate by 25 basis points to a 15-year high of 5.25%, as policymakers try to tackle sticky inflation.

Investors are also analysing a series European banking results and major U.S. employment data, which showed job growth in July was less than expected, indicating slower economic growth.

U.S. stocks rose Friday morning as Wall Street parsed the latest earnings from big-name technology companies and the cooler-than-expected July jobs report. Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as rising bond yields continue to put pressure on stocks in the wake of the U.S. credit downgrade.

Rolls-Royce up 6%; oil and gas shares higher

Engine maker Rolls-Royce was one of the top performers in late trade, with shares climbing 5.7% after it reported a strong recovery in profit on Thursday.

European stocks were cautiously higher, with oil and gas up 1.5%. Oil prices gained Friday after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced output cuts.

— Jenni Reid

U.S. stocks open higher Friday

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday following a deluge of major technology earnings and July's jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 125 points, or 0.37%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

— Samantha Subin

July jobs report shows smallest increase since December 2020

The U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs in July, up from 185,000 in June. That market the smallest increase in nonfarm payrolls since December 2020.

The unemployment rate ticked lower to 3.5% from 3.6% in June and showed the second consecutive month decline and lowest level since April, when unemployment hovered at 3.4%.

The labor force participation rate for prime-age workers fell to 83.4% in July after hitting the highest level since May 2002 in June.

— Gina Francolla, Samantha Subin

Shipping giant Maersk beats expectations despite 72% profit plunge on falling container rates

Danish shipping giant Maersk on Friday reported a sharp fall in second-quarter earnings on the back of plunging container rates, but still managed to beat market expectations and upgrade its full-year guidance.

The world's second-largest shipping company, often seen as a bellwether for global trade, posted a second-quarter profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.91 billion, well below the record $10.3 billion for the same quarter in 2022. Analysts had projected an EBITDA of $2.41 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company also warned of a deeper pullback in global shipping container demand, and now expects volumes to fall by as much as 4%, above a previous worst-case scenario of 2.5%.

— Elliot Smith

German industrial orders soar, defying analyst expectations

German industrial orders rose in June, beating expectations of a downturn from analysts polled by Reuters. The uptick was led by the aerospace sector.

Data by the German federal statistics office showed incoming orders were up 7% from May, and 3% from the same period last year.

Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts saw the biggest drop in orders, down 7.3% from the previous month.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Commerzbank CFO signals the ECB will not increase rates further

Commerzbank CFO Bettina Orlopp comments on the German lender's latest set of results.

Credit Agricole up 4% after beating second-quarter estimates

Shares of Credit Agricole were up 4% in morning trade after reporting "all time best" quarterly and half-year results.

The French bank logged net income totaling 2.04 billion euros ($2.23 billion) for the second quarter, driven by strong insurance and consumer finance performances. The figure was well above the 1.39 billion euro estimate by analysts polled by Credit Agricole, and was a 25% uptick from the previous year.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Commerzbank shares down 5% despite strong first-half results; announces share buyback plans

Commerzbank shares were down 5% in the first hour of trading, despite announcing strong half-year results, with net profits up by almost 50% to 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

The German lender reported 565 million euros in net profit for the second quarter, a better-than-expected 20% rise on an annual basis, but also said it would be applying for approval of another share buyback, without detailing the size of the operation.

Commerzbank completed its first share buyback program in June, in which it purchased more than 12 million of its own shares, with a value of 122 million euros at an average price of around 10.05 euros per share.

The bank's CFO Bettina Orlopp told CNBC's Silvia Amaro that Commerzbank was "satisfied" with the strong results, in an interview that took place before European markets opened.

"The second quarter pleasantly surprised us," Orlopp said, attributing the results to the ECB further increasing interest rates and the bank receiving more deposits than expected.

Commerzbank also raised its outlook for net income interest from 7 billion euros to 7.8 billion euros, well above the net income for 2022, and showed optimism for the upcoming year.

"We are very confident that we will reach our 2024 targets, so there are no worries here," Orlopp said.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher after a downbeat week, according to IG data. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is set to open at 7,536, up 18.5 points, and Germany's DAX up 32.5 points to 15,917.3. France's CAC will be up 25.1 points to 7,273.2, according to the forecast, and Italy's MIB stands to gain 56.3 points to 28,853.8.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Bill Ackman says he's betting against 30-year Treasurys

Investor Bill Ackman said he is betting against 30-year Treasurys as a hedge against the impact of long-term rates on stocks.

Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, said he is "short in size" on the 30-year Treasurys because it's also "a high probability standalone bet." He said he would be very surprised if we don't find ourselves in a world with persistent 3% inflation.

He added that he's implementing the short position through put options.

— Yun Li

