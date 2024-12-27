Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets set to open higher after Christmas closure

By Chloe Taylor,CNBC

Frankfurt skyline, Nov. 2024
Deejpilot | E+ | Getty Images

European stocks were set to open higher on Friday, as regional markets resume trading following a closure for the Christmas holiday.

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 34 points higher at 8,136, according to data from IG, while the German DAX is slated to gain 40 points at 19,888 and the French CAC 40 is set to add 21 points to open at 7,293.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Investors are monitoring economic data out of China, where official figures showed industrial profits in the world's second biggest economy contracted for the fourth consecutive month in November.

The data print came a day after the World Bank raised its growth forecasts for China in 2024 and 2025, but warned that the country's economy would remain under pressure, given muted business confidence and ongoing uncertainty in the troubled Chinese property sector.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Markets were in mixed territory overnight in Asia, as traders reacted to the latest Chinese data print, as well as recent inflation numbers out of Japan. In an update on Friday, official figures showed core inflation in the city of Tokyo was at 3% in November, up from 2.6% in October.

Back in Europe, Spain and Norway are set to publish their November retail sales figures on Friday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us