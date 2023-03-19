Europe Stocks Open Lower; Credit Suisse Falls 63%, UBS Down 12% on Takeover Deal

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets opened lower on Monday after clocking their worst week since September 2022 amid volatility in the banking sector.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1% shortly after the open, with banks leading losses to plunge 3.85%.

Investors in Europe are digesting the news that UBS has agreed to buy its embattled rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) Sunday. Following the emergency rescue, the combined bank will have $5 trillion of invested assets, according to UBS.

Credit Suisse shares plunged 63% in early trade, while UBS was down 12%.

"In theory, there is no reason for the Credit Suisse crisis to extend, as what triggered the last quake for Credit Suisse was a confidence crisis – which doesn't concern UBS - a bank outside of the turmoil, with, in addition, ample liquidity and guarantee from the SNB (Swiss National Bank) and the government," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said in a note quoted by Reuters.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Monday, with eyes firmly on the European banking situation.

U.S. stock futures were mixed.

Credit Suisse down 62% in Julius Baer pre-market trade

Credit Suisse shares were down 61.95% in pre-market trade via private bank Julius Baer, Reuters reported at 8:14 a.m. CET, following news of the former lender's takeover by UBS.

UBS Group shares lost 7.1%.

Credit Suisse has until the Swiss market open at 9:00 a.m. CET to suspend trading in its shares. It has yet to do so.

"With the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, a solution has been found to secure financial stability and protect the Swiss economy in this exceptional situation," the Swiss National Bank said of the deal over the weekend.

Credit Suisse shares fell 25.5% last week.

— Jenni Reid

— Weizhen Tan

UBS buys Credit Suisse in $3.2 billion takeover

UBS finalized an agreement to buy its rival Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion. Swiss regulators played a key role in facilitating the deal in an effort to quell a contagion threatening the banking sector.

Credit Suisse saw its shares tumble last week after its largest investor, the Saudi National Bank, declined to provide additional funding. Despite subsequent measures from Credit Suisse and Swiss regulators to calm investors' fears — including a loan of up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) — shares plunged 25.5% by the end of the week.

Under the deal, Credit Suisse shareholders will receive one UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares. The combined bank will have $5 trillion of invested assets, according to UBS.

— Hakyung Kim

— Zavier Ong

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to start the new trading week in mixed territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to be flat at 7,331, Germany's DAX 10 points higher at 14,773, France's CAC down 2 points at 6,924 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 59 points at 24,928, according to data from IG.

On the data front, euro zone trade balance figures for January are set to be released.

— Holly Ellyatt