European Markets Nudge Higher on U.S. Inflation Reading, China's Easing of Covid Measures

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks advanced on Friday as global markets remained buoyant after softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price index reading signaled that inflation may have peaked.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4% in early trade, with mining stocks adding 2.6% to lead gains while the health care sector slipped 0.5%.

The European blue chip index closed 2.8% higher following Thursday's consumer price index print, which sent major averages stateside to their biggest one-day rallies since 2020.

Markets are hoping the data could encourage the U.S. Federal Reserve to ease its aggressive monetary policy tightening.

U.S. stock futures rose early on Friday, pointing to further gains on Wall Street, with investors also keeping an eye on outstanding results from the U.S. midterm elections.

Investor optimism was boosted on Friday after China said it would ease some Covid measures, which sent Hong Kong's Hang Seng index soaring more than 7% overnight.

CNBC Pro: Bitcoin will fall further, says fund manager — until this one catalyst kicks in

Bitcoin is down by 75% from its all-time high, and a cryptocurrency exchange is on the brink of bankruptcy. In such an environment, a bond fund manager reveals the one thing that's needed for prices to rally.

Michael Howell from Cross Border Capital also said that due to the missing catalyst, there's an increased risk of investors getting in a "bit too early."

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Goldman Sachs says buy these stocks ahead of a $2.6 trillion China reopening boom

Chinese stocks could get a 20% boost if the country eases its zero-Covid policy, according to Goldman Sachs.

The investment bank named a number of stocks it expects to benefit from the reopening.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong

CNBC Pro: Analysts love these EV-related stocks — and give one upside of more than 100%

While automakers may be an obvious way to play the electric vehicle boom, the broader supply chain could also offer opportunities to investors.

A quarter of the 75 component stocks of the Global X Autonomous and Electric Vehicles ETF are tech names, with materials and industrials stocks, as well as auto stocks, making up the rest.

CNBC Pro screened the ETF for stocks that are buy-rated by the majority of analysts, with serious upside potential.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 48 points higher at 7,423, Germany's DAX is set to climb by around 107 points to 14,253 and France's CAC 40 is expected to gain around 67 points higher at 6,624.