European Markets Set for Cautiously Higher Open Ahead of Key Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets are set to open slightly higher on Wednesday as investors await a key U.S. inflation reading later in the day, which will have significant bearing on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed out Tuesday's session 0.7% higher, with construction and material stocks leading gains.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight, with Japan's Nikkei 225 retreating, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index continued to rally.

Stateside, stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade as investors awaited the first of several potentially pivotal inflation reports this week.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the June U.S. consumer price index — due before the Wall Street bell on Wednesday — to rise 0.3% from May and 3.1% on an annualized basis. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is projected to rise 0.3% on the month and 5% on the year.

June data for the producer price index — another well-watched gauge of inflation — is due Thursday before the bell. Both prints will be watched closely as indicators for the path of inflation and the Fed's monetary policy.

Back in Europe, the Bank of England releases its financial stability report before the bell Wednesday.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 16 points higher at 7,299, Germany's DAX is set to add around 53 points to 15,843 and France's CAC 40 is expected to climb by around 34 points to 7,254, according to IG data.

— Ganesh Rao

— Lucy Handley

New Zealand holds interest rate at 5.5%, first pause since October 2021

New Zealand's central bank has held its benchmark interest rate at 5.5%, marking the first pause for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since October 2021.

The RBNZ said the current level of interest rates are "constraining spending and inflation pressure as anticipated and required."



However, the central bank said interest rates still need to "remain at a restrictive level for the foreseeable future," to ensure that consumer inflation returns to its target range of 1-3%.

— Lim Hui Jie

Japan's wholesale inflation slows for sixth straight month to 4.1%

Japan's corporate goods price index rose at a slower pace of 4.1% year-on-year in June, the sixth straight month that growth has slowed.

Also known as the wholesale inflation gauge, the 4.1% figure is lower than May's revised print of 5.2%, and also the slowest inflation rate recorded since April 2021.

The corporate goods price index measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services.

— Lim Hui Jie