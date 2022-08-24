European Markets Set for Cautious Gains Ahead of Jackson Hole

LONDON — European markets are set to open slightly higher on Thursday as global investors await the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole economic symposium.

The Fed's annual symposium kicks off on Thursday, with Chairman Jerome Powell due to deliver a speech Friday. Investors will be listening for information on the central bank's monetary tightening trajectory as it looks to rein in inflation, and whether interest rate cuts are in sight at the end of the current cycle.

Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at Abrdn, said Powell may use the speech to deliver a "mea culpa" on his prediction a year ago that inflation would be "transitory," and to demonstrate what the Fed has learned about price pressures over the past year.

"Powell is likely to stress that policy still has a long way to go before the Fed will feel comfortable it has decisively turned the corner on restoring price stability. This is important because the market has behaved recently as if the Fed has pivoted away from its hawkish stance," Bartholomew said in an email Wednesday.

"It is hard to believe the Fed leadership is comfortable with how financial conditions have become much more accommodative after the last month, and so Powell will use this speech as an opportunity to push back against this more dovish interpretation of Fed policy that has arisen recently."

U.S. stock futures were flat in early premarket trade on Thursday, after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday. Investors stateside will also be closely watching Thursday's weekly jobless claims data and Friday's PCE (personal consumption expenditure) reading, one of the Fed's favored inflation measures.

Shares in Asia-Pacific mostly ticked higher on Thursday, while Hong Kong's morning session was canceled due to a typhoon warning.

On the data front in Europe, Germany's Ifo Institute business climate and expectations surveys will be published Thursday morning.

Here are the opening calls

Shortly before 6 a.m. London time, two hours before market open, Britain's FTSE 100 was seen around 18 points higher at 7,490, Germany's DAX was expected to climb by around 44 points to 13,264 and France's CAC 40 was set to add around 18 points to 6,405.