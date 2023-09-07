European markets open higher after seven-day losing streak

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened higher on Friday, looking to shake off a streak of seven consecutive sessions of losses.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3% at the start of trade, with most sectors in marginally positive territory. Retail stocks led minor gains with a 0.9% uptick, followed by tech, which was 0.6% higher.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 ended down 0.14% in the previous session, marking the longest losing streak for the index since February 2018, according to Reuters.

Global market sentiment has slipped in recent days as investors assess weak Chinese data, higher government bond yields and the challenging interest rate environment, with renewed inflationary concerns in the U.S.

The euro zone released final figures on Thursday, indicating that the economy grew by 0.1% in the second quarter compared to the previous period. This was lower than the 0.3% growth estimated in a preliminary reading.

Asia-Pacific markets were lower on Friday as Japan released revised second-quarter gross domestic product figures. Hong Kong canceled trade for the whole day because of a storm warning. U.S. futures were little changed on Thursday evening.

German inflation eases to 6.4%

German inflation eased to 6.4% in August, data from the federal statistics office showed on Friday, confirming preliminary data. The figure is harmonized to allow for comparisons across the Euro zone.

Increases in food and energy prices exceeded overall inflation and were responsible for keeping the figure high, President of the Federal Statistical Office Ruth Brand said in a press release.

"The base effect stemming from last year's 9-euro ticket was also apparent in August, when it drove inflation up and reduced the dampening effect of the Germany ticket on prices. This base effect will cease to apply from the next month onwards," she added.

Headline inflation for the Euro zone as a whole was 5.3% in August, according to preliminary data, exceeding the 5.1% anticipated by economists polled by Dow Jones.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open mixed, according to IG data:

Britain's FTSE is forecast to drop 2.4 points to 7,438.2, while Italy's FTSE MIB is expected to fall 3.6 points to 2,8158.9. The French and German markets are set to increase at the open, with the CAC up 16 points to 7,204.8, and the DAX up 27.7 points to 15,736.3.

Former Fed official Bullard says more rate hikes possible

The likelihood that inflation numbers are going to remain stubbornly high for a while could mean more interest rate increases, former St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said Thursday.

In a CNBC interview, the the current dean of the Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business at Purdue University raised the prospect of more policy tightening as core inflation is stuck around 4%.

"That's raising the risk that the Fed will have to follow through on its promise rate increase sometime in the next couple of meetings, and there's some risk that they'd have to go a little bit higher even from there," Bullard told CNBC's Steve Liesman.

Inflation numbers "have got to come down into the 3% range, and eventually the 2% range, and if that is not happening and they hang up too high, the Fed may have to do more," he said.

