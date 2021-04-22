European Markets Muted With Data, Earnings in Focus

IHS Markit's euro zone flash PMI (purchasing managers' index) readings for April will be published at 9 a.m. London time, offering a useful insight into the health of the bloc's economic recovery.

Daimler upped its profit forecasts for 2021 on Friday morning, but cautioned that the global shortage of semiconductor chips may continue to weigh on second-quarter sales.

LONDON — European markets were little changed on Friday as global stocks search for direction to end the week, with investors monitoring a slew of economic data and corporate earnings.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered fractionally below the flatline in early trade, with telecoms falling 0.4% while autos gained 0.7%.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed during Friday's trade, while U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a muted open later in the day, after a sell-off on Thursday amid reports that the White House is considering a capital gains tax hike.

IHS Markit's euro zone flash PMI (purchasing managers' index) readings for April will be published at 9 a.m. London time, offering a useful insight into the health of the bloc's economic recovery.

PMIs are also expected out of the U.K. on Friday morning, while U.K. retail sales soared 5.4% in March, vastly outstripping expectations ahead of the country's phased exit from lockdown.

A GfK survey showed British consumer sentiment this month rising to its highest point since the pandemic as the economy begins to partially reopen.

It's another big day for earnings in Europe, with Air Liquide, Schaeffler and LafargeHolcim among the blue chip companies reporting on Friday. Renault and Merck both hold their annual general meetings.

Daimler upped its profit forecasts for 2021 on Friday morning, but cautioned that the global shortage of semiconductor chips may continue to weigh on second-quarter sales. The Mercedes-Benz maker's shares climbed 1.4% in early trade.

At the top of the Stoxx 600, Swedish private bank SEB climbed 6.2% after a strong first-quarter earnings report, while Italian fashion company Moncler dropped 6% to the bottom of the index after its results.

Cryptocurrencies are also on investors' radar after a plunge overnight, with bitcoin dipping below $50,000.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.