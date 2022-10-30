European Markets Muted as Investors Wait for Euro Zone Inflation and GDP Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were flat on Monday morning as investors awaited key economic data out of the euro zone.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline in early trade, with oil and gas stocks dropping 1.1% while tech stocks gained 0.8%.

The uncertain open came after a shaky end to last week as investors digested the European Central Bank's decision to raise its interest rate by 75 basis points.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Monday, regional investors will be watching for the latest inflation figures from the euro zone for October, as well as third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data.

Elsewhere overnight, shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Monday as China factory activity missed expectations, and markets look ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week when it will announce its interest rate decision.

Credit Suisse announces sale of 462 million shares at 3.82 Swiss francs

Credit Suisse on Monday revealed that "qualified investors" have committed to buying over 462 million new shares at a purchase price of 3.82 Swiss francs ($3.83), as the embattled lender looks to raise 4 billion Swiss francs in capital.

The expected gross proceeds of the share placement are expected to total 1.76 billion Swiss francs, the bank said in a statement, with the Saudi National Bank (SNB) accounting for 307,591,623 of the new shares to bring its holding of Credit Suisse stock to 9.9%.

The capital raise will fund a massive business overhaul at Switzerland's second-largest lender following a string of scandals and heavy losses.

Read more here.

- Elliot Smith

CNBC Pro: Tempted to buy the dip on tech stocks? Strategist reveals when to get back in

Amazon, Meta and Alphabet's stocks all tanked last week after disappointing earnings, but strategist Dan Scott says investors looking to buy tech stocks on the dip should hold off for now.

Instead, market participants should wait for one important shift, Scott, head of multi-asset management at Swiss asset manager Vontobel, told CNBC.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

Traders looking for sign of a slowdown from Fed

Wall Street will be watching the Federal Reserve statement closely this week for signs that the central bank will ease up on its rate hike pace.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders believe there is an 80% chance that the Fed hikes rates by three quarters of a point on Wednesday.

That would bring the central bank's target range to 3.75% to 4%.

Beyond that, however, the market looks more uncertain. There is just a 44% probability of another hike of that size in December.

— Jesse Pound

The U.S. dollar has more room to strengthen on rate differentials: Wells Fargo

The U.S. dollar is expected to strengthen further due to rate differentials since central banks around the world are taking a "less hawkish" tone, according to Wells Fargo.

"We're starting to see some of the foreign central banks ... turn a little bit on the less hawkish side," while the Federal Reserve maintains its hawkish stance, FX strategist Brendan McKenna said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

McKenna said he expects dollar strengthening to continue into the first quarter of next year "at minimum."

— Jihye Lee

Factory activity in China shrank in October, missing expectations

China's factory activity shrank in October compared with September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index print came in at 49.2, missing expectations for a reading of 50 — the mark that separates monthly growth from contraction.

In September, the PMI reading stood at 50.1.

China's official non-manufacturing PMI came in at 48.7, compared with a print of 50.6 in September.

— Abigail Ng

CNBC Pro: These 12 cheap global stocks are expected to rally — and analysts love them

Stocks around the world have sold off this year on recession fears and soaring inflation — and are now looking cheap.

Analysts say there could be buying opportunities in some stocks that they expect to rally.

To find those stocks, CNBC Pro screened for names under the MSCI World index that met a number of criteria.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to start the new trading week on a positive note after a shaky end to last week as investors digested the European Central Bank's decision to raise its interest rate by 75 basis points.

London's FTSE index is expected to open 22 points higher at 7,063, Germany's DAX up 73 points at 13,313, France's CAC up 28 points at 6,299 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 75 points at 22,508, according to data from IG.

Regional investors will be watching for the latest inflation figures from the euro zone for October, as well as third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data.

Elsewhere overnight, shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Monday as China's factory activity missed expectations, and markets look ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week when it will announce its interest rate decision.

There are no major earnings or data releases.

— Holly Ellyatt