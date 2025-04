European markets head for negative open as traders await ECB rate decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open Thursday as traders await the latest monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 39 points lower at 8,230, Germany's DAX down 48 points at 21,255, France's CAC 38 points lower at 7,289 and Italy's FTSE MIB 97 points lower at 35,061, according to data from IG.

Regional markets will be focused on the ECB's latest monetary policy decision and outlook on Thursday.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The central bank is widely expected to trim interest rates for the third time this year amid widespread concerns over the euro zone's economic growth outlook in a time of uncertainty over global trade and tariffs. A quarter-point cut would take the ECB's deposit facility rate, its key rate, to 2.25%.

Earnings are set to come from ABB, OVH, Pernod Ricard, Hermes, Deliveroo, Sainsbury's, Forvia and L'Oreal.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose overnight, breaking ranks with Wall Street which declined sharply on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that the ongoing trade tensions could challenge the central bank's goals of controlling inflation and spurring growth.

The sell-off in Wall Street was also triggered by a 6.9% plunge in the artificial intelligence darling Nvidia's shares. U.S. stock futures rose overnight.

Tariffs are beginning to drive cancellations of Chinese freight ships

U.S. importers are receiving an increase in canceled sailings by freight ships coming out of China, resulting from a pullback in orders driven by President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

Freight company HLS Group recorded a total of 80 canceled sailings out of China, and wrote in a note to clients that carriers have started to suspend or adjust transpacific services amid the U.S.-China trade war. The impact of the diminished freight container traffic to North America will impact links in the economy and supply chain, including the ports and logistics companies moving the freight.

China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the U.S., the White House said on Tuesday, although that excludes several electronic devices after Trump's latest tariff exemption. Beijing said last week raised its levies on U.S. goods to 125%.

Read more here for what freight experts told CNBC.

— Lori Ann LaRocco, Pia Singh

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 39 points lower at 8,230, Germany's DAX down 48 points at 21,255, France's CAC 38 points lower at 7,289 and Italy's FTSE MIB 97 points lower at 35,061, according to data from IG.

Traders are awaiting the latest monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank. Earnings come from ABB, OVH, Pernod Ricard, Hermes, Deliveroo, Sainsbury's, Forvia and L'Oreal.

— Holly Ellyatt