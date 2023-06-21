European Markets Head for Negative Open After Fed's Powell Comments; BoE Rate Decision Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open on Thursday, with sentiment subdued after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell forecast more rate hikes this year, saying that "the process of getting back down to 2% has a long way to go."

"Nearly all FOMC participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by the end of the year," Powell said in remarks prepared for testimony before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday.

Investors in the U.K. are focused on the Bank of England's next monetary policy announcement. The central bank is expected to increase rates as inflation remains stubbornly high.

Other data releases of note today include preliminary consumer confidence numbers for the EU in June.

U.S. stocks have been red-hot, with the S&P 500 hitting its highest level in over a year.

But Steven Glass, managing director and analyst at Pella Funds Management, says U.S. markets have "run too fast, too quickly."

Investors can look at cheaper stocks instead, according to Glass. Of the four stocks he named, two are "very cheap," he said.

— Weizhen Tan

Shares of a Wall Street bank are forecast to more than double over the next 12 months, according to Jefferies.

Jefferies' analysts suggest that large-scale share buybacks of about $4.7 billion over the next three years could help push up the global lender's stock price.

They expect the bank to generate around $24 billion of profit over the course of 2023 to 2025.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a lower open Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 45 points lower at 7,512, Germany's DAX 80 points lower at 15,845, France's CAC 37 points lower at 7,512 and Italy's FTSE MIB 132 points lower at 27,600, according to data from IG.

— Holly Ellyatt