European markets head for mixed open as global sentiment wavers

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Monday as investors continue to monitor economic and geopolitical uncertainty, and look ahead to a busy week for earnings and the European Central Bank's latest monetary policy decision.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were mostly lower ahead of a week of inflation readings from across the region and South Korea's third-quarter gross domestic product numbers.

U.S. stock futures ticked higher on Sunday night as traders looked ahead to the release of corporate earnings from tech industry behemoths, including Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open mixed Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 4 points lower at 7,394, Germany's DAX down 6 points at 14,802, France's CAC up 7 points at 6,830 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 29 points at 27,336, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Philips.

