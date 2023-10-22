Money Report

European markets head for mixed open as global sentiment wavers

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Monday as investors continue to monitor economic and geopolitical uncertainty, and look ahead to a busy week for earnings and the European Central Bank's latest monetary policy decision.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were mostly lower ahead of a week of inflation readings from across the region and South Korea's third-quarter gross domestic product numbers.

U.S. stock futures ticked higher on Sunday night as traders looked ahead to the release of corporate earnings from tech industry behemoths, including AlphabetAmazonMeta and Microsoft.

CNBC Pro: Saving for your child's college education with a 10-year plan? Here’s how to invest, say the pros

Parents thinking of saving for their children's college education in around a decade could be in for some sticker shock.

In 10 years, tuition fees in the U.S. could soar to over $300,000, thanks to inflation — that's around twice the cost right now, according to estimates from experts CNBC Pro spoke to.

Here's the cost breakdown and how to invest, according to those experts.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: This Big Tech stock could be a hedge against a recession in 2024, UBS says

A tech giant could act as a defensive stock if the U.S. enters a mild recession next year, according to UBS analyst Karl Keirstead.

The investment bank's economics team forecasts a mild recession in the United States next year, which could pressure broader equity markets.

Keirstead believes the Big Tech stock has "full geographic coverage across all industry verticals", which makes it less susceptible to downturns in one area.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open mixed Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 4 points lower at 7,394, Germany's DAX down 6 points at 14,802, France's CAC up 7 points at 6,830 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 29 points at 27,336, according to data from IG. 

Earnings are set to come from Philips.

— Holly Ellyatt

Also on CNBC

