European markets move lower ahead of Bank of England decision; Rolls-Royce up 8.8%

LONDON — European markets turned lower on Thursday as investors process a raft of central bank action.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was 0.52% lower in early deals, with all major bourses most sectors trading in negative territory. Banks and auto stocks were lower, down 2.21% and 1.65%, respectively, while retail stocks added 1.17%.

Shares of Rolls-Royce jumped more than 11% to hit an all-time high, before paring gains slightly, after the company reinstated its dividend and raised its profit forecast on the back of strong first-half results. On the other end, Societe Generale fell 6.9% after it downgraded its outlook for its French retail activities even as it beat second-quarter earnings estimates.

The Bank of England announces its latest monetary policy decision at midday London time. Market pricing slightly favors a 25 basis point interest rate cut from the U.K. central bank, kicking off its path of monetary easing. However, analysts say there is more uncertainty surrounding its decision than usual despite inflation holding at 2%, with some voting members still concerned about service sector inflation and wage growth.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The BOE's meeting comes in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's, which ended in a widely expected hold on rates. At his press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said a rate cut in September — which traders view as near-certain — was "on the table," as long as inflation data continues to support one. Powell appeared to rule out that the cut would be as large as 50 basis points, however.

Investors are still processing Wednesday's surprise move from the Bank of Japan, which raised its benchmark interest rate to around 0.25%, its highest level since 2008, and hinted at more tightening to come. The decision powered the yen to a four-and-a-half month high against the U.S. dollar, as Japanese stocks tumbled.

As central banks dominate the macro picture, earnings season continues in full force.

In U.S. trade on Wednesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leapt 2.64% as Advanced Micro Devices posted a strong quarter, while Facebook owner Meta rallied in extended trading on stronger-than-expected results.

European technology stocks also saw big moves on Wednesday, posting strong gains in Europe as chip firm ASML jumped on a Reuters report suggesting it may be exempt from U.S.-led Chinese export restrictions.

Oil major Shell and British bank Barclays are among the firms reporting Thursday.