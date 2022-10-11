European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investors Look Ahead to U.S. Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lower open on Wednesday, with global growth concerns dominating sentiment and investors looking ahead to Thursday's inflation data out of the U.S.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast for next year to 2.7%. The prediction is 0.2 percentage points lower than its July forecast, and suggests that 2023 will feel like a recession for millions around the world.

European markets closed lower on Tuesday. All major bourses and the majority of sectors ended the trading session in the red. The region's markets have suffered consecutive losing days as volatility continues to rattle sentiment.

The Bank of England intervened again to restore order to U.K. markets on Tuesday, with volatility in long-dated government bonds posing what it called a "material risk to U.K. financial stability."

— Ganesh Rao

U.S. economy is doing well amid economic uncertainty, says Treasury Secretary Yellen

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. is "doing very well" amid global economic uncertainty.

Although the U.S. economy has slowed after a strong recovery, jobs reports indicate a resilient economy, she said in an interview Tuesday with CNBC's Sara Eisen.

She also acknowledged that inflation is too high and that lowering it is a priority for the Biden administration, and emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy labor market while doing so.

— Chelsey Cox, Tanaya Macheel

IMF cuts global growth forecast for next year

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth forecast for next year to 2.7%.

The prediction is 0.2 percentage points lower than its July forecast, and suggests that 2023 will feel like a recession for millions around the world.

– Karen Gilchrist

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stocks are heading for a lower open on Tuesday as global growth concerns persist.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 38 points lower at 6,933, Germany's DAX 52 points lower at 12,235, France's CAC 40 down 39 points at 5,813 and Italy's FTSE MIB 119 points lower at 20,647, according to data from IG.

The region's markets closed lower on Monday as volatility continued to rattle sentiment. Along with concern over interest rate hikes from central banks and their impact on economic growth, markets in Europe were also watching developments in Ukraine after multiple explosions hit the center of Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

Global markets are looking ahead to a key U.S. inflation print on Thursday and the beginning of corporate earnings season.

LVMH releases their latest sales update on Tuesday and data releases include U.K. employment figures for August and Italian industrial output for August.

— Holly Ellyatt