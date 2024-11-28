European markets head for higher open; U.S. markets are closed for Thanksgiving

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open higher Thursday, rallying after being in the doldrums yesterday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher at 8,291, Germany's DAX up 72 points at 19,334, France's CAC up 30 points at 7,173 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 98 points at 33,310, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings Thursday, but data releases include Spanish and German inflation and European economic sentiment figures. Italian and Spanish business confidence data is also due.

It'll be a quieter day globally with U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday; U.S. stocks fell in light trading on Wednesday ahead of the holiday. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed overnight as investors assessed a surprise interest rate cut by South Korea.

Bitcoin bounces back above $96,000 as investors eye $100,000 milestone heading into Thanksgiving holiday

Bitcoin on Wednesday climbed back above $96,000, recovering slightly from a pullback this week that knocked it from record levels.

The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by nearly 6% at $96,676.70, according to Coin Metrics, while ether jumped more than 9% to $3,636.46. The broader crypto market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 index, gained 7%.

Although bitcoin is widely viewed as a store of value and a digital alternative to gold, the cryptocurrency often trades in tandem with the stock market. On Wednesday, however, it decoupled with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which was lower by 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 dropped as well.

Coinbase was up more than 6% as bitcoin lifted it along with other crypto stocks.

— Tanaya Macheel

— Ganesh Rao

Number of S&P 500 stocks above 200-day average for past year shows 'solid' market

The percentage of all stocks in the S&P 500 above their 200-day moving averages is currently 77%, and has remained above at least 60% for the past year. This proves that the underpinnings of the market are "still solid," according to Chris Verrone, head of the technical and macro research at Strategas.

The strong moving averages, which smooth out short-term fluctuations to show the underlying trend in a stock price, "speaks to the persistence of decent internals," Verrone wrote to clients on Wednesday.

"It's not historically uncommon for the early part of December to be a shoulder period for stocks, but the market is still smack in the middle of its best 3-month run of the calendar," he said, referring to the period from Oct. 31 until Jan. 31.

— Scott Schnipper

— Amala Balakrishner

— Holly Ellyatt