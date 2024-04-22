European markets head for higher open, buoyed by rebound on Wall Street

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday, building on positive momentum in the previous session.

Regional markets closed higher Monday, buoyed by a rebound in tech stocks on Wall Street, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 clocked its fourth daily gain Monday and surpassed its previous record close set on Feb. 20, 2023.

U.K. stocks were boosted, while sterling tumbled against the U.S. dollar as investors raised bets on a summer interest rate cut from the Bank of England.

Investors in the region are looking ahead to bank earnings this week, and will be keeping an eye on a range of tech earnings stateside, with Tesla reporting during U.S. trading hours Tuesday.

In Europe Tuesday, earnings are set to come from Renault, Kering, OVH, Novartis and Associated British Foods. On the data front, preliminary manufacturing and services purchasing managers' index data for the euro zone in April will be released.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets extended gains from Monday as investors look toward flash business activity figures from Australia, Japan and India. U.S. stock futures were little changed on Monday night.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in positive territory Tuesday, building on gains seen at the start of the new trading week.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 39 points higher at 8,070, Germany's DAX up 117 points at 17,969, France's CAC 36 points higher at 8,057 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 98 points at 33,628, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Renault, Kering, OVH and Novartis, and Associated British Foods releases interim results. On the data front, preliminary manufacturing and services purchasing managers' index data for the euro zone in April will be released.

— Holly Ellyatt