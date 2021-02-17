European Markets Head for Higher Open Amid Key Earnings and U.S. Data

European stocks are expected to open higher on Thursday as investors await earnings from big names in the region, including Airbus, Credit Suisse, Barclays and Daimler.

London's FTSE is seen opening 15 points higher at 6,715, Germany's DAX up 22 points at 13,931, France's CAC 40 up 11 points at 5,776 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 59 points at 23,170, according to IG.

Investors will also be watching out for earnings from Air France KLM, Orange, Carrefour, Bouygues, Valeo and EDF, Moncler and Nestle. On the data front, final inflation data for the euro zone in January is due.

Earlier on Thursday, Credit Suisse reported a net loss of 353 million Swiss francs ($392.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020 on the back of higher provisions.

Investors will also be looking at key data coming out of the U.S. Thursday for the latest indications on the health of the country's economy. Initial jobless claims is the number to watch with economists surveyed by Dow Jones expecting 773,000 new claims, a slight decrease from the prior week.

Housing and manufacturing data is also due out on Thursday morning. U.S. stock futures moved lower on Wednesday evening ahead.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia-Pacific traded lower on Thursday, as mainland Chinese stocks returned to trade after a long Lunar New Year break.

