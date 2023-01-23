European Markets Head for Higher Open Ahead of Flash PMI Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open on Tuesday with investors awaiting the latest flash purchasing managers' index data from the euro zone in January. PMIs track business activity in the services and manufacturing sectors.

Last month, euro zone PMI data signaled that the slowdown in business activity was easing so investors will be hoping to see that trend continue.

Elsewhere overnight, markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as Lunar New Year holidays were observed in most of the region. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were largely flat on Monday evening as investors looked to continue a strong start to the week during a busy stretch of corporate earnings.

El-Erian says Fed should hike by 50 basis points, calls smaller increase a 'mistake'

Surging inflation may appear largely in the past, but a shift to a 25 basis point hike at the next Federal Reserve policy meeting is a "mistake," according to Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian.

"'I'm in a very, very small camp who thinks that they should not downshift to 25 basis points, they should do 50," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday. "They should take advantage of this growth window we're in, they should take advantage of where the market is, and they should try to tighten financial conditions because I do think that we still have an inflation issue."

Inflation, he said, has shifted from the goods to the services sector, but could very well resurge if energy prices rise as China reopens.

El-Erian expects inflation to plateau around 4%. This, he said, will put the Fed in a difficult position as to whether they should continue crushing the economy to reach 2%, or promise that level in the future and hope investors can tolerate a steady 3% to 4% nearer term.

"That's probably the best outcome," he said of the latter.

— Samantha Subin

— Zavier Ong

Fed likely to discuss next week when to halt hikes, Journal report says

Federal Reserve officials next week are almost certain to approve another deceleration in interest rate hikes while also discussing when to stop the increases altogether, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee is set to convene Jan. 31-Feb. 1, with markets pricing in almost a 100% chance of a quarter-point increase in the central bank's benchmark rate. Most prominently, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Friday he sees a 0.25 percentage point increase as the preferred move for the upcoming meeting.

However, Waller said he doesn't think the Fed is done tightening yet, and several other central bankers in recent days have backed up that notion.

The Journal report, citing public statements from policymakers, said slowing the pace of hikes could provide the chance to assess what impact the increases so far are having on the economy. A series of rate hikes begun in March 2022 has resulted in increases of 4.25 percentage points.

Market pricing is currently indicating quarter-point hikes at the next two meetings, a period of no action, and then up to a half-point reduction by the end of 2023, according to CME Group data.

However, several officials, including Governor Lael Brainard and New York Fed President John Williams, have used the expression "stay the course" to describe the future policy path.

— Jeff Cox

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a positive open Tuesday ahead of flash PMI (purchasing managers' index) data for the euro zone in January.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 10 points higher at 7,801, Germany's DAX 18 points higher at 15,122, France's CAC up 12 points at 7,049 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 81 points at 25,945, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings releases Tuesday.

— Holly Ellyatt