European markets expected to open lower ahead of euro zone inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets were heading for a lower open Thursday as investors look ahead to the latest euro zone inflation data.

The preliminary reading for October will be closely watched as it will inform the European Central Bank as to the trajectory of expected interest rate cuts.

Flash economic data published Wednesday showed that the euro zone economy grew 0.4% in the third quarter of 2024, above the 0.2% rise expected by economists polled by Reuters.

There are more earnings Thursday with Shell, Stellantis, Maersk, AB Inbev and Carlsberg reporting.

Shares of Britain's banks rose on Wednesday afternoon after it appeared the Labour government's first budget in nearly 15 years would stop short of imposing a levy on the sector's profits. Among a litany of tax rises announced to allow for more borrowing to boost investment, U.K. Rachel Reeves did not mention whether the government had plans to raise taxes on the country's bank.

U.S. stocks were muted Wednesday as traders digested a deluge of earnings results and data showing the economy grew at a slower-than-expected rate in the third quarter. GDP rose at a 2.8% annualized rate, while economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for an increase of 3.1%.

Overnight, U.S. stock futures slid while Asia-Pacific markets slipped as investors reacted to the Bank of Japan's rate hold, as well as key business activity figures from China.

Oil giant Shell posts $6 billion profit beat, launches new share buyback program

British oil giant Shell on Thursday posted a small year-on-year drop to a stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit, partly owing to a sharp drop in crude prices and to lower refining margins.

The energy company reported adjusted earnings of $6 billion for the July-September period, beating analyst expectations of $5.3 billion, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.

— Sam Meredith

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 14 points lower at 8,145, Germany's DAX down 78 points at 19,184, France's CAC down 12 points at 7,412 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 193 points at 34,110, according to data from IG.

Traders will be keeping an eye on flash euro zone inflation data Thursday, while earnings come from Shell, Stellantis, Maersk, AB Inbev and Carlsberg.

— Holly Ellyatt

Bank of Japan reiterates resolve to keep hiking rates if economy continues to recover

Japan's central bank said it will keep hiking rates if the country's economy continues to recover, the BOJ wrote in its quarterly outlook report.

This comes after the bank held its benchmark policy rate at 0.25% on Thursday.

The report puts Japan's "potential growth rate" at 0.5% to 1%, with the BOJ adding that the country's economy is likely to "keep growing at a pace above its potential growth rate."

However, the BOJ also highlighted that it needs to "pay due attention" to the course of overseas economies, particularly the U.S., as well as developments in capital and financial markets.

— Lim Hui Jie

China's manufacturing activity expands for the first time since April

China's manufacturing purchasing managers index flipped into expansion territory for the first time since April, with the National Bureau of Statistics revealing the manufacturing PMI came in at 50.1.

This beat forecasts from a Reuters poll of economists, who expected the manufacturing PMI to come in at 49.9, a softer contraction than the 49.8 the month before.

The composite PMI stood at 50.8, higher than the 50.4 in August. China's non-manufacturing PMI also came in stronger at 50.2, up from 50.0 the month before.

— Lim Hui Jie

CNBC Pro: As Diwali begins, these 4 Indian stocks are set to rise over 30%, analysts say

Interest in India has been growing steadily among investors.

As the Diwali festive season gets underway in the South Asian powerhouse, several sectors — and stocks — are expected to do well, analysts say.

Samvat 2081 — which starts on the day of Diwali on Oct. 31 — marks the start of the Hindu new year. It can lead to stock market moves, as some investors view it as a new beginning.

Indian markets made history in Samvat 2080 with the BSE Sensex surpassing 85,900 in September while the benchmark Nifty 50 index is crossed 26,250. Both indexes gained around 25% in the year, analysts from Kotak Securities flagged.

Analysts from Kotak and Mirae Asset revealed four buy-rated Indian stocks with over 30% potential upside they are betting on this Diwali.

— Amala Balakrishner