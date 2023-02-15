European Markets Open Higher After Another Record High for FTSE 100

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened higher Thursday after a record day for the U.K. FTSE 100 on Wednesday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.6% early morning with all major bourses and sectors trading in the positive. Mining stocks led gains with a 1.2% increase, followed by a 1.1% increase in industrials.

The FTSE 100 surpassed the 8,000 points threshold for the first time Wednesday and closed 0.55% higher, despite global markets seeing a decline.

U.K. CPI data published Wednesday put inflation for January at 10.1%, the third consecutive monthly dip. Reuters economists had expected the rate to fall to 10.3%.

Across the Atlantic U.S. inflation grew slightly more than anticipated Tuesday, which pushed Asia-Pacific markets lower.

Standard Chartered shares jump as it raises forecast, announces $1 billion share buyback

Hong Kong-listed shares of Standard Chartered rose nearly 4% shortly after the firm raised its forecasts and announced a $1 billion share buyback in its fourth quarter results.

The bank saw a 28% jump in profits for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 18% for the full-year of 2022, the release said.

"We expect most of the markets in which we operate to continue their recent momentum with GDP growth in the Asian economies at above 5% over the next two years being pivotal to progressive global recovery," the company said in its earnings statement.

We could be in the 'early innings of a bull market,' investor Victoria Greene says

There could be some strength in this stock rally, according to Victoria Greene, chief investment officer at G Squared Private Wealth.

"It's ignoring the bond market, it's ignoring the Fed, it's ignoring fundamentals and it's ignoring some of the economic data. All it's focused on is rising on technicals," Greene said Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

"And this does happen — early innings of a bull market, you always see the market run without any fundamental reason why," she continued.

The investor made her remarks following a positive day for the major averages. Traders shook off a stronger-than-expected January retail sales report that could point to further tightening from the Federal Reserve. According to Greene, that suggests the rally "does have some legs."

"The Fed is saying that they're going to be hawkish, but the technicals are saying this rally is in, and I really don't think we're going to retest those October lows anymore, because we've hit some really important technical supports," Greene said.

Japan trade deficit widens to almost $26 billion in January

Japan's trade deficit has expanded to 3.5 trillion yen ($26 billion) for January, widening by 59% compared to the 2.2 trillion recorded in the same period a year ago, government data showed.

On an annualized basis, exports rose 3.5% higher at 6.55 trillion yen, while imports surged 17.8% to just over $10 trillion .

Following the announcement, the Japanese yen strengthened slightly against the US dollar, trading at 133.84.

Stock futures open flat

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Wednesday night after strong retail sales data suggested a resilient U.S. economy.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 24 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.06%, respectively.

Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher across the board Thursday, according to IG data. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is set to be up 19 points to 8,020, France's CAC will gain 26 points to 7,336, Germany's DAX will be up 61 points to hit 15,579, and Italy's MIB will gain 102 points to 27,671.

