Europe Markets Open Slightly Lower as U.S. Lawmakers Prepare for Debt Ceiling Vote

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets opened slightly lower Tuesday, with attention on the latest U.S. debt ceiling developments.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.1%, with France's CAC 40 index falling 0.6%. Banks fell 0.7%, while media stocks led gains, up 0.5%.

A group of Republican lawmakers on the party's hard right said Monday they would oppose the deal reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Republican Kevin McCarthy over the weekend.

Political maneuvering will be needed to get the bill through the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Democratic-controlled Senate before the June 5 deadline, but U.S. politicians have expressed confidence it will do so.

Antonio Cavarero, head of investments at Generali Insurance Asset Management, told CNBC he did not expect a "major relief rally" following the deal since the scenario was mostly priced in.

"It is possible the market over the next few days will focus on the execution risk. They need to find the votes, this might trigger the attention of the markets for a couple of days," Cavarero said.

European trading was muted on Monday with U.K. markets and some bourses as well as U.S. markets closed for holidays.

Elsewhere in the political sphere, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for an early general election to be held on July 23 after his ruling Socialist party suffered heavy losses in regional elections.

The Turkish lira continued to slide on Tuesday, marking a fresh record low after incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured reelection.

Asia-Pacific stock markets were mixed Tuesday. U.S. stock futures were higher after Memorial Day.

UK shop prices rise at record rate

U.K. shop price inflation in May reached the highest level since records began in 2005, according to snapshot figures from the British Retail Consortium.

Supermarket and retail chain price inflation was 9% year on year, up from 8.8% in April. Food price inflation came down slightly, from 15.7% to 15.4%.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said lower energy and commodity prices were starting to be felt in food staples.

The U.K. government said Monday the prime minister and finance minister were meeting food sector representatives to see what could be done about the cost-of-living pressure on consumers, but stressed they were not looking to impose any compulsory price caps.

Headline consumer price inflation was 8.7% in April, the joint highest in the Group of Seven developed economies alongside Italy.

— Jenni Reid

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set for marginal gains at Tuesday's open.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index was last seen opening 3.8 points higher at 7,624, according to data from IG.

Germany's DAX is set to open 11.5 points higher at 15,962, France's CAC up 1.2 points at 7,266 and Italy's FTSE MIB 14.9 points higher at 26,647.

— Jenni Reid

— Weizhen Tan

Biden, Congressional leaders iron out debt ceiling agreement set for a vote this week

President Joe Biden and Congressional leaders reached an initial agreement on over the weekend to avoid a U.S. default, with the bill set for a vote as soon as this week.

House Majority Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Biden had been at odds for weeks over raising the debt ceiling, with the first inklings of real progress coming last week. Key provisions that necessitated compromise included keeping non-defense spending flat for the next two years as well as increasing work requirements of food stamp benefits.

Still, the bill will need both Republican and Democratic support to make it to President Biden's desk before the so-called "X date" on June 5, which is the earliest time the Treasury Department has signaled the U.S. could default.

— Brian Evans