news

EU threatens to suspend TikTok Lite's money-for-views program over addiction fears

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

Kiran Ridley | Afp | Getty Images

The European Union on Monday opened proceedings against ByteDance's TikTok and threatened to suspend its newly launched TikTok Lite rewards program, where users can earn points for liking content or inviting friends to the app.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said TikTok had 24 hours to provide a risk assessment report for TikTok Lite or face fines. The social media app was given until May 3 to provide further requested information.

"Under the Digital Services Act, online platforms have the responsibility to assess and address any potential risks their users may face," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"So, the Commission has opened a compliance case that urges TikTok to submit an assessment and provide more information on how it is protecting its users from potential risks on their platform," she added.

