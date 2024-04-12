Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

EU probe of weight loss and diabetes drugs like Wegovy, Ozempic finds no link to suicidal thoughts

By Annika Kim Constantino,CNBC

Hollie Adams | Reuters
  • European Union drug regulators found no evidence that highly popular weight loss and diabetes drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic are linked to an increased risk of suicidal thoughts and self-injury.
  • The European Medicines Agency conducted a nine-month investigation into so-called GLP-1s, which have skyrocketed in demand over the last year.
  • The review examined several drugs from Novo Nordisk, including Wegovy and Ozempic, but did not include Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Mounjaro.

European Union drug regulators found no evidence that highly popular weight loss and diabetes drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic are linked to an increased risk of suicidal thoughts and self-injury, the regulator said Friday. 

The European Medicines Agency conducted a nine-month investigation into so-called GLP-1s, a blockbuster class of treatments that mimic a hormone produced in the gut to suppress a person's appetite. Those drugs have skyrocketed in demand over the last year despite their hefty price tags and spotty insurance coverage.

The review examined several drugs from Novo Nordisk, including Wegovy and Ozempic. It did not include Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Mounjaro, two versions of the same drug sold for weight loss and diabetes. But the probe did include the active ingredient in an older diabetes treatment from Eli Lilly called Trulicity. 

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Novo Nordisk did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the EMA's findings.

The agency's verdict is the latest in a series of reassuring reports on suicide risk for GLP-1s. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration came to a similar conclusion in January but said agency officials couldn't definitively rule out that a "small risk may exist." 

Clinical trials from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have not demonstrated a link between GLP-1s and suicidal thoughts. Still, researchers and doctors have been on the lookout for any new unwanted side effects or added risks as thousands of new patients start taking the drugs. 

Money Report

23 mins ago

90% of qualifying electric vehicle buyers opt for $7,500 ‘new clean vehicle' tax credit as upfront payment, Treasury says

news 30 mins ago

Globe Life shares rebound about 20% after plummeting over 50% Thursday

The EMA first launched its investigation in July after the Icelandic Medicines Agency flagged three cases of suicidal thoughts and self-injury in patients taking drugs containing liraglutide and semaglutide, the active ingredients in the popular treatments.

Semaglutide is the active ingredient used in Wegovy, Ozempic and Novo Nordisk's diabetes pill Rybelsus. Liraglutide is the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's older weight loss drug Saxenda. The probe also included other active ingredients in older weight loss and diabetes drugs, including dulaglutide, exenatide and lixisenatide. 

The EMA on Friday said it analyzed results from a large U.S. study and did not find a direct association between the use of semaglutide and suicidal thoughts. Results from another study conducted by the agency also did not support a link between GLP-1 drugs and the risk of suicidal thoughts. 

Both the studies were based on electronic health records.

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in distress, contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 in the U.S. or the Samaritans in the U.K. at 116 123 for support and assistance from a trained counselor.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us