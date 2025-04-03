European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the latest tariffs announced by the U.S. were a "major blow" to the world economy.

Von der Leyen also said that "there seems to be no order in the disorder, no clear path to the complexity and chaos that is being created."

While she agreed with Trump that some countries were taking unfair advantage of the current rules in world trade, she also warned the U.S. "reaching for tariffs as your first and last tool will not fix it."

The European Union is preparing further countermeasures against U.S. tariffs if negotiations fail, according to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

U.S. President Donald Trump had imposed 20% tariffs on the bloc on Wednesday.

Speaking on a livestreamed broadcast, the EC president said that Trump's move was a "major blow" to the world economy.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"There seems to be no order in the disorder, no clear path to the complexity and chaos that is being created as all U.S. trading partners are hit," von der Leyen said.

"Uncertainty will spiral and trigger the rise of further protectionism, [and] the consequences will be dire for millions of people around the globe, also for the most vulnerable countries, which are now subject to some of the highest U.S. tariffs."

Von der Leyen called for negotiations, saying that the bloc will work towards reducing barriers, not raising them.

The EC president said that she agreed with Trump that some countries were taking unfair advantage of the current rules in world trade and the EU was ready to support efforts to make the global trading system "fit for the realities of the global economy."

However, she also warned the U.S. 'reaching for tariffs as your first and last tool will not fix it."

Von der Leyen's comments come after retaliatory duties were announced by the bloc after the U.S. imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports last month in a bid to protect European workers and consumers. The EU at the time said it would introduce counter-tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28 billion) worth of U.S. goods.

Previously suspended duties — which were at least partially in place during Trump's first term as president — are set to be re-introduced alongside a slew of additional duties on further goods.

Industrial-grade steel and aluminum, other steel and aluminum semi-finished and finished products, along with their derivative commercial products, such as machinery parts and knitting needles were set to be included. A range of other products such as bourbon, agricultural products, leather goods, home appliances and more were also on the EU's list.

Following a postponement, these tariffs are expected to come into effect around the middle of April.