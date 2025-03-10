Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Energy Secretary Chris Wright vows to reverse Biden climate policies, says renewables can't replace natural gas

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright delivers remarks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., Feb. 20, 2025. 
Nathan Howard | Reuters

HOUSTON — Energy Secretary Chris Wright slammed the Biden administration's climate policies on Monday, vowing to support natural gas production.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"The Trump administration will end the Biden administration's irrational, quasi-religious policies on climate change that imposed endless sacrifices on our citizens," Wright said at the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference. The energy secretary dismissed the previous administration's focus on climate as "myopic."

Natural gas is responsible for 43% of U.S. electricity production. There "is simply no physical way that wind, solar and batteries could replace the myriad uses of natural gas," Wright said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The energy secretary rejected accusations that he is climate change denier. Wright has previously said there is no climate crisis and carbon dioxide emissions are not a pollutant.

"The Trump administration will treat climate change for what it is — a global physical phenomenon that is a side effect of building the modern world," Wright said. The energy secretary called Biden's policies "economically destructive to our businesses and politically polarizing."

"The cure was far more destructive than the disease," he said.

Money Report

news 48 mins ago

How Beyond Meat and the plant-based meat industry lost their allure

news 48 mins ago

A European Starlink rival's shares skyrocketed 390% in a week — here's why

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us