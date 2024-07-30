The most emotionally intelligent couples always use this 1 communication tool to solve conflict, relationship therapist says

When a partner upsets you, it's natural to want to point out which of their actions you took issue with. Any good couples counselor will tell you, though, no matter how legitimate the grievance, it won't be received well if it's communicated in an accusatory way.

Instead of identifying what your partner is doing wrong, tell them what you're feeling and experiencing using "I statements," says Lisa Marie Bobby, a relationship psychologist and founder of Growing Self Counseling & Coaching in Denver.

"When you're doing 'I statements' you're being careful to acknowledge the fact that the other person could see things differently," she says. "That's why they are so powerful and a very effective communication strategy that can reduce the possibility of a courageous conversation turning into an unproductive conflict."

There is 'a lot of personal responsibility' in 'I statements'

A partner is more likely to listen if they don't feel attacked.

"When we are able to take ownership of our perspective without placing blame on the other person, there is a lot of personal responsibility there and the other person is less defensive and more receptive to what you are saying," Bobby says.

The statement also doesn't need to start with "I." It just needs to describe your internal experience.

In fact, there are plenty of "I statements" that still put the blame on the other person, Bobby says.

For example, "I know how you feel," or "I hated when you did this," both start with "I" but are not really about you.

"You are using the word 'I,' but what you are talking about is the other person's behavior," she says.

A more effective "I statement," Bobby says, could sound like this:

"I am feeling kind of bad about what happened yesterday. I'd love if we could talk through this. I'm interested in hearing your side of it."

The goal is to communicate that you know your experience isn't the only one being had, and that you play a role in how you feel.

"It is the intention and the emotional intelligence of taking responsibility for your own feelings," Bobby says.

"Creating psychological space in the interaction that acknowledges the fact that whoever you're talking to has a different perspective than you do — that is the mental and psychological shift you are doing when you are using an 'I statement.'"

