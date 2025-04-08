Drone delivery startup Zipline expands to Texas with Walmart partnership

Zipline expanded its drone deliveries with Walmart to the Dallas area on Tuesday.

Zipline, a startup that delivers everything from vaccines to ice cream via electric autonomous drones, expanded its service to the Dallas area on Tuesday through a partnership with Walmart.

In Mesquite, Texas, about 15 miles east of Dallas, Walmart customers can sign up to receive orders within 30 minutes, delivered on Zipline's newest unmanned aerial vehicles, known as P2 Zips.

The drones are capable of carrying up to eight pounds worth of cargo within a 10-mile radius, and can land a package on a space as small as a table or doorstep. The company, which ranked 21st on CNBC's 2024 Disruptor 50 list, plans to expand soon in the Dallas metropolitan area.

Zipline CEO and co-founder Keller Rinaudo Cliffton said P2 Zips have "dinner plate-level" accuracy. They employ lift and cruise propellers and feature a fixed wing that helps them maneuver quietly, even through rain or gusts of wind up to 45 miles per hour.

In the delivery process, a P2 Zip will hover around 300 feet above ground level and dispatch a mini-aircraft with a container called the delivery zip, which descends on a long tether and moves into place using fan-like thrusters before setting down and allowing package retrieval.

Both the P2 Zip and the delivery zip use cameras, other sensors and Nvidia chips to determine what's happening in the environment around them, and to avoid obstacles while making a delivery.

In March 2025, Zipline announced that its drones have logged more than 100 million autonomous miles of flight to-date, a number equivalent to flying more than 4,000 loops around the planet, or 200 lunar round trips, the company said in a video to mark the milestone.

Since it began operations in 2016, Rinaudo Cliffton said, Zipline has completed around 1.5 million deliveries, far more than competitors in the West. Wing, a Zipline rival focused on residential deliveries, has reported more than 450,000 deliveries since 2012.

Zipline initially focused on logistics in health care, making deliveries by drone to clinics and hospitals in nations where infrastructure sometimes impeded timely access to life-saving medicines, blood, vaccines and personal protective equipment. The company, valued at $4.2 billion in a 2023 financing round, is now making deliveries in Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, Japan and the U.S., and expanded well beyond hospitals and clinics.

In addition to Walmart, customers include Sweetgreen, Chipotle and other quick-serve restaurants, as well as health clinics and hospital systems such as Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic.

Zipline's launch in Mesquite comes days after President Donald Trump's announcement of widespread tariffs roiled markets on concern that companies would face rising costs and a slowdown in consumers spending. Rinaudo Cliffton said he doesn't anticipate massive impediments to Zipline's business, as its drones are built in the U.S., with manufacturing and testing in South San Francisco.

