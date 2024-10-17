Dow futures are little changed after blue-chip average closes at all-time high: Live updates

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures sat near flat Thursday night after the blue-chip average finished the preceding session at a record closing level.

Futures connected to the 30-stock index added just 11 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were rose 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Investor attention after hours centered on Netflix, whose shares climbed more than 4% in a post-earnings rally. The streaming giant beat Wall Street's expectations on both lines in the third quarter, while reporting a 35% jump in ad-tier memberships from the prior three-month period.

Those moves come after a rally in Travelers propelled the Dow to finish Thursday at an all-time closing high. The broad S&P 500 inched lower despite notching a fresh intraday high during the session, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite concluded modestly higher.

The Dow has led the way this week, on track to finish 0.9% higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have added 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively, on the week.

With those gains, all three indexes are tracking for their sixth straight positive week. That would mark the longest weekly winning streaks in 2024 for both the Dow and S&P 500.

On the economic front, investors will watch Friday for data on housing starts and building permits. They'll also monitor commentary expected from central bank officials including Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari.

American Express and Procter & Gamble are among the companies reporting earnings before the bell Friday morning.

"Earnings season is off to the races, and despite some mixed signals, appears to be in good shape," said Liz Young Thomas, head of investment strategy at SoFi. "We're in the early innings though, and coming up on the final days before the election and the next Fed meeting."

Small caps have outperformed this week, with the Russell 2000 adding more than 2%.

See the stocks moving after hours

These are some of the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:

Netflix — The streaming stock popped more than 4% after third-quarter earnings surpassed expectations. Netflix also said its ad-tier memberships jumped 35% quarter over quarter.

Intuitive Surgical — Shares jumped about 5% after the maker of the da Vinci surgical robot released stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter. Intuitive Surgical earned $1.84 per share on $2.04 billion in revenue, while analysts surveyed by LSEG had predicted earnings of $1.63 per share on $2 billion in revenue.

