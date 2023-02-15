Money Report

DOJ Reportedly Accelerates Apple Antitrust Investigation

By Lauren Feiner,CNBC

Jared C. Tilton | Getty Images
  • The Department of Justice has accelerated its antitrust investigation into Apple, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
  • The companies' policies for third-party apps on its devices and whether it unfairly favors its own products on its mobile operating system are two areas of focus, according to the Journal.
  • It's still unclear what role DOJ antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter will play in the investigation or any potential enforcement action.

Apple shares were slightly positive as of Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation, which began in 2019, has gained more litigators assigned to it and new document requests and consultations with companies related to the matter in recent months, according to the report. Politico reported in August that the DOJ was in the "early stages" of drafting a potential complaint against the company.

It's still unclear what role DOJ antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter will play in the investigation or any potential enforcement action. Kanter was initially not involved in the Apple matter because of his past representation of clients who have accused Apple of being anti-competitive, but sources told the Journal he would likely end up working on any action against the company. Kanter was cleared to work on Google matters after the department evaluated similar concerns over his work in private practice.

The Justice Department has two ongoing antitrust lawsuits against Google, with the first expected to go to trial in September.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The DOJ declined to comment.

Read the full report at The Wall Street Journal.

