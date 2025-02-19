Money Report

DOJ offers new Eric Adams case dismissal justification ahead of key hearing

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

NYC Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch at Bellevue Hospital Center on Feb. 18, 2025 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
  • A top Department of Justice official offered a new rationale for the DOJ's controversial decision to ask a federal judge to dismiss its criminal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
  • DOJ Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle in a series of 20 tweets questioned the legal theories used by prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office to obtain an indictment against Adams last year.
  • Mizelle's tweet thread came less than two hours before DOJ attorneys are scheduled to appear at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan to explain to a judge their reasons for requesting a dismissal of the case.

A top Department of Justice official on Wednesday offered a new rationale for the DOJ's controversial decision to ask a federal judge to dismiss its criminal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

DOJ Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle in a series of 20 tweets questioned the legal theories used by prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office to obtain an indictment against Adams last year.

Mizelle's tweet thread came less than two hours before DOJ attorneys are scheduled to appear at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan to explain to a judge their reasons for requesting a dismissal of the case.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

