DOJ offers new Eric Adams case dismissal justification ahead of key hearing

A top Department of Justice official offered a new rationale for the DOJ's controversial decision to ask a federal judge to dismiss its criminal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

DOJ Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle in a series of 20 tweets questioned the legal theories used by prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office to obtain an indictment against Adams last year.

Mizelle's tweet thread came less than two hours before DOJ attorneys are scheduled to appear at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan to explain to a judge their reasons for requesting a dismissal of the case.

