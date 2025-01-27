Money Report

DOJ fires officials involved in Trump prosecutions by special counsel Jack Smith

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

James McHenry testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill July 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
  • The Department of Justice fired a number of officials involved in the now-terminated federal prosecutions of President Donald Trump.
  • The firings come a week after Trump was sworn in for a second, non-consecutive term in the White House.
  • The DOJ previously had two criminal cases against Trump, which had been prosecuted by special counsel Jack Smith.

The Department of Justice on Monday fired a number of officials involved in the now-terminated federal criminal prosecutions of President Donald Trump by former special counsel Jack Smith.

The firings come a week after Trump was sworn in for a second, non-consecutive term in the White House.

"Today, Acting Attorney General James McHenry terminated the employment of a number of DOJ officials who played a significant role in prosecuting President Trump," a DOJ official told NBC News.

"In light of their actions, the Acting Attorney General does not trust these officials to assist in faithfully implementing the President's agenda," that official said. "This action is consistent with the mission of ending the weaponization of government."

The number and names of the fired officials were not disclosed.

Fox News reported earlier Monday that McHenry had fired more than a dozen officials who worked on Smith's team in its prosecutions of Trump.

Smith had filed criminal charges against Trump in two separate cases: one in federal district court in Washington, D.C., the second federal district court in South Florida.

In the D.C. case, Trump was accused of crimes related to his attempt to reverse his loss to former President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Trump was charged in the Florida case with crimes connected to his retention of classified government documents after he left the White House in January 2021, and his efforts to prevent government officials from recovering those records from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

