DOJ ends crypto enforcement team, shifts focus to terrorism and fraud

By MacKenzie Sigalos, CNBC

Department of Justice Headquarters in Washington, D.C. on April 18, 2022.
Kent Nishimura | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
  • The U.S. Justice Department closed the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team.
  • U.S. Attorneys' Offices will now take the lead on digital asset cases, focusing primarily on crimes involving terrorism.
  • This is the latest in a sweeping set of pro-crypto moves under President Donald Trump aimed at rolling back what his administration views as regulatory overreach.

The U.S. Justice Department abruptly shut down its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, signaling a major shift in how the federal government will handle crypto-related crimes going forward, according to a memo obtained by NBC News Tuesday.

The memo, sent Monday night by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, outlines a decentralized approach in which U.S. Attorneys' Offices will now take the lead on digital asset cases, focusing primarily on crimes involving terrorism.

The memo said efforts would focus on "prosecuting individuals who victimize digital asset investors, or those who use digital assets in furtherance of criminal offenses such as terrorism, narcotics and human trafficking, organized crime, hacking, and cartel and gang financing."

This is the latest in a sweeping set of pro-crypto moves under President Donald Trump aimed at rolling back what his administration views as regulatory overreach.

As part of the reorganization, the Market Integrity and Major Frauds Unit will cease all cryptocurrency enforcement efforts.

The criminal division's Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section will continue to play a supporting role by providing guidance and training to Justice Department personnel and acting as a liaison to the digital asset industry.

