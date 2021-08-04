Disney's Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Will Take a Family of Four to a Galaxy Far, Far Away for $6,000

First teased during Disney's D23 Expo in 2019, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is an immersive hotel situated near the company's Orlando, Florida-based Disney World Resort.

You don't need to be Jeff Bezos to go to space. Disney will send you to a galaxy far, far away for around $1,200 per person — but your feet will remain firmly planted on earth.

First teased during Disney's D23 Expo in 2019, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is an immersive hotel situated near the company's Orlando, Florida-based Disney World Resort. Billed as a two-day, two-night adventure, this new experience is slated to open in spring 2022.

Voyage rates will depend on your itinerary, the time of year you book your trip and how many people are staying in your cabin, but this week Disney revealed some sample pricing for future adventures.

Between the dates of Aug. 20, 2022, and Sept. 17, 2022, a trip on the Chandrila Star Line known as the Halcyon will cost $4,809 for two guests sharing a cabin, or $1,209 per person, per night.

Three guests (two adults and one child) sharing a cabin would cost $889 per guest, per night or around $5,299 for the full trip.

Four guests per cabin (three adults, one child) costs $5,999 or $749 per guest, per night.

Prices shift based on which cabin you select. There are standard rooms and suites. The trip includes admission tickets to the Hollywood Studios park as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner for each day on the ship. Guests can travel to the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge park from the starcruiser during their stay and will have a voucher for a free quick-service meal at the park.

Source: Disney/Lucasfilm

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Disney had slated the hotel's opening for 2021. The experience starts at Walt Disney World where guests hop into a launch pod and blast into hyperspace. Their pod docks at the starcruiser and, once aboard, visitors will be greeted by the crew and immediately immersed in their own Star Wars adventure.

Windows have been replaced with screens that depict various space vistas throughout the journey.

The luxury liner has a number of different locations for guests to explore including the bridge, where guests learn all about the ship's navigation and defense systems. There's also a chance for guests to test their mettle with a lightsaber.