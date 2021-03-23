Disney to Debut ‘Black Widow,' ‘Cruella' in Theaters and Disney+ as It Shifts Dates for Seven Summer Films

"Black Widow" will now debut on July 9 in cinemas and through premier access on Disney+ for $30.

Pixar's "Luca" will now debut exclusively on Disney+.

The company has shifted the dates for seven of its films.

Disney made some major changes to its summer film slate on Tuesday.

The studio announced that "Cruella" and "Black Widow" will be released in cinemas and on Disney+ with premier access and its Pixar film "Luca" will head straight to Disney+.

"Today's announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences," said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney's media and entertainment distribution.

"By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company's unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world," he said.

In shifting its release strategy, "Cruella" will debut as planned on May 28 and "Black Widow," originally set for May 7, is now debuting July 9. Both titles will also be available on Disney+ for an additional $30 rental fee.

"Luca," which was initially slated for theatrical release will stream directly on Disney+ as part of the traditional subscription. In markets where Disney+ is not available, "Luca" will be released theatrically.

Other theatrical release date changes include: