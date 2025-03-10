Digital physical therapy provider Hinge Health files for IPO

Digital physical therapy startup Hinge Health filed its IPO prospectus with the SEC on Monday.

The company's revenue jumped 33% in 2024 to $390 million.

Hinge Health uses software to help patients treat musculoskeletal injuries and chronic pain from the comfort of their homes.

Hinge Health, a provider of digital physical therapy services, filed to go public on Monday, the latest sign that the IPO market is starting to crack open.

Hinge Health uses software to help patients treat musculoskeletal injuries, chronic pain and carry out post-surgery rehabilitation remotely. The company's revenue last year increased 33% to $390 million, according to its prospectus, and its net loss for the year narrowed to $11.9 million from $108.1 million a year earlier.

The IPO market has been quiet across the tech sector for the past three years, but within digital health it's been almost completely silent, as companies have struggled to adapt to an environment of muted growth following the Covid-19 pandemic. No digital health companies held IPOs in 2023, according to a report from Rock Health, and last year the only notable offerings were Waystar, a health-care payment software vendor, and Tempus AI, a precision medicine company.

"We have many decades of work ahead," Hinge Health CEO Daniel Perez said in the filing Monday. "We hope you join us on this journey."

The company plans to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HNGE."

Perez and Gabriel Mecklenburg, Hinge Health's chairman, co-founded the company in 2014 after experiencing personal struggles with physical rehabilitation, according to the company's website.

Members of Hinge Health can access virtual exercise therapy and an electrical nerve stimulation device called Enso. The company claims its technology can help users improve their pain, reduce the need for surgery and cut down health-care costs.

The San Francisco-based company has raised more than $1 billion from investors including Tiger Global and Coatue Management, and it boasted a $6.2 billion valuation as of October 2021. The biggest outside shareholders are venture firms Insight Partners and Atomico, which own 19% and 15% of the stock, respectively, according to the filing.

Hinge Health's dual class stock structure gives each share of Class B common stock 15 votes. Almost all of the Class B shares are owned by the founders and top investors.

Employees across more than 2,250 organizations, including Morgan Stanley, Target and General Motors, can access Hinge Health's offerings. The company had more than 532,000 members as of Dec. 31, and more than 20 million people are eligible to enroll, the filing said.

Hinge Health declined to comment.

