Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem robbed at D.C. restaurant

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks at the Border Security Expo at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, April 8, 2025.
Rebecca Noble | Afp | Getty Images
  • A thief stole Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse while she was dining at a restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C.
  • Noem's bag contained roughly $3,000 in cash, which she had withdrawn to treat her family to dinner and Easter gifts and activities, a DHS spokesperson said.

A thief stole Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse while she was dining at a restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C., on Sunday night, two law enforcement sources confirmed to CNBC.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Noem's bag contained roughly $3,000 in cash, which she had withdrawn to treat her family to dinner and Easter gifts and activities, a DHS spokesperson said Monday.

The bag also contained Noem's passport, makeup, blank checks, her driver's license, keys and medication, according to CNN, which first reported the theft.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The U.S. Secret Service has reviewed security footage that shows an unidentified white male, who wore a medical mask, snatching the bag, CNN reported.

Noem, asked about the theft during the White House Easter Egg Roll later Monday morning, said that it is "not resolved yet."

She told NBC News that the Secret Service is aware of the incident, but that she has not yet spoken to the agency about it.

Money Report

news 35 mins ago

Trump tariffs lead to surge of companies parking imports in tax-free ‘foreign trade zones'

news 51 mins ago

Musk says he's looking to put ‘proper value' on xAI during investor call, sources say

The Secret Service is still gathering information about the incident, a spokesperson for the agency told CNBC.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us