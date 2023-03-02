DBT Is Trending on TikTok: 4 Skills From the Popular Type of Therapy That You Can Practice Daily

#DBT has over 170 million views on TikTok, with users either explaining how they use the type of therapy in their own lives or providing advice for others.

Dialectical behavior therapy — or DBT — is a three-pronged theoretical approach that aims for balance, says Laura Petracek, licensed psychologist and author of "The DBT Workbook for Alcohol and Drug Addiction."

DBT was originally created by Marsha Linehan to improve her own mental health and help people with suicidal thoughts, especially those with borderline personality disorder, to regulate their emotions. Now, it's also used as therapy for people living with mental health conditions like bipolar disorder, eating disorders and depression.

"What I love about DBT is that there are probably 200 skills that you can teach clients," Petracek says. "There are so many skills for clients to learn to gain awareness about themselves and their interactions with people."

The 3 prongs of DBT

Cognitive behavioral therapy: This area focuses on a person's thoughts, specifically negative ones, and how they affect their feelings, attitudes and behaviors, says Petracek. Mindfulness and meditation: Within this sector, people are provided with tools for mindfulness and taught how to use meditation to check in with themselves, she adds. Dialectics: "Dialectic basically means 'both, and,'" says Petracek. "For a lot of people struggling with mental health issues, they look at life as black or white, or 'either or.' And DBT strives for the middle, for balance, and 'both and.'"

4 DBT skills to practice, from a psychologist

Whether you're dealing with a crisis or just navigating everyday experiences, Petracek recommends practicing these DBT skills:

The STOP skill

When you're having a disagreement with someone, consider the STOP skill:

S - Stop. Whatever you're doing, stop, "especially if you find yourself escalating," she says. The "S" can also mean "step back" if you feel yourself approaching the person you're upset with. This helps to de-escalate the situation.

Whatever you're doing, stop, "especially if you find yourself escalating," she says. The "S" can also mean "step back" if you feel yourself approaching the person you're upset with. This helps to de-escalate the situation. T - Temperature. "A lot of times when we're angry and upset, our faces flush. We feel heat. Our heart rate increases," says Petracek. Become aware of these symptoms and attempt to cool down. To achieve this step, you can even dunk your head in a bowl of ice water, she adds.

"A lot of times when we're angry and upset, our faces flush. We feel heat. Our heart rate increases," says Petracek. Become aware of these symptoms and attempt to cool down. To achieve this step, you can even dunk your head in a bowl of ice water, she adds. O - Observe. Internally ask yourself what you're experiencing and point out different sensory details in your environment like what's around you and who you're speaking to.

Internally ask yourself what you're experiencing and point out different sensory details in your environment like what's around you and who you're speaking to. P - Proceed carefully. Really think about your next steps and be mindful about how they will impact you and others.

The Opposite Action skill

This skill is exactly what it sounds like. When you're feeling called to do something that may make a situation worse, or impact you in a negative way, try your best to do the opposite action.

For instance, if someone is aiming to get a negative reaction from you by saying things that can potentially upset you, laughing is a great way to diffuse the situation.

"It really helps to do something different, especially when it's a very challenging situation and can possibly be an argument," she says.

The PLEASE skill

At difficult times, when you may not be feeling your best, the PLEASE skill is a great practice to turn to.

"The PLEASE skill is a way to take care of your basic needs, so that you can make healthier decisions and be less vulnerable to your emotional disruption," says Petracek.

PL - Treat (P)hysica(L) illness. "There's a strong link, research-wise, between your physical and mental health, so first you need to take care of yourself." Fueling your body, by doing what's best for it physically, should be your top priority. If applicable, this also includes making sure you're taking the medications that are prescribed to you.

"There's a strong link, research-wise, between your physical and mental health, so first you need to take care of yourself." Fueling your body, by doing what's best for it physically, should be your top priority. If applicable, this also includes making sure you're taking the medications that are prescribed to you. E - (E)at. Certain mental health conditions like anxiety and depression can make it difficult to eat substantial meals regularly. This step reminds you to have a well-balanced diet, which can potentially improve your mental health.

Certain mental health conditions like anxiety and depression can make it difficult to eat substantial meals regularly. This step reminds you to have a well-balanced diet, which can potentially improve your mental health. A - (A)void mind-altering substances. Certain substances like alcohol, nicotine and illegal drugs can worsen symptoms, so it's best to avoid indulging in them during difficult times, says Petracek.

Certain substances like alcohol, nicotine and illegal drugs can worsen symptoms, so it's best to avoid indulging in them during difficult times, says Petracek. S - (S)leep. Getting more sleep can be beneficial for your overall health.

Getting more sleep can be beneficial for your overall health. E - (E)xercise. Engaging in exercise regularly tends to boost mood.

The Wise Mind skill

There are three types of minds to consider when discussing the Wise Mind skill — emotional mind, rational mind and wise mind.

"People who suffer from emotional dysregulation, a lot of times they live in emotional mind. They're ruled by their emotions," says Petracek.

On the flip side, rational mind focuses primarily on what's logical and completely ignores emotions. But when you're using your wise mind, you're combining what you're feeling emotionally with what's logical.

Here's an example of what each of these approaches can look like:

Emotional mind: "I'm so upset with my friend. I don't want to see her anymore."

"I'm so upset with my friend. I don't want to see her anymore." Rational mind: "It doesn't matter. Who cares?"

"It doesn't matter. Who cares?" Wise mind: "I feel hurt and upset that my friend isn't coming to my party. And I'm going to respond to her phone call and thank her for acknowledging and letting me know that she can't attend."

