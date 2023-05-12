Dan Snyder Agrees to Sell NFL's Washington Commanders to Sixers Owner Josh Harris

Dan Snyder agreed to sell the Washington Commanders to a consortium led by Josh Harris, the owner of the NBA's Sixers and the NHL's Devils.

NBA legend Magic Johnson is part of the partnership, as well as Harris business partner Mitch Rales.

The deal is valued at approximately $6 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Scott Taetsch | Getty Images

The NFL's Washington Commanders entered into a deal to be sold to a consortium led by private-equity financier and professional sports team owner Josh Harris, the sides announced Friday.

The deal is valued at approximately $6 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to be named as the terms weren't made public. While the deal is still subject to NFL approval, it would top last year's $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to Walmart heir Rob Walton.

"League staff and the finance committee will review details of the proposed Washington transaction," the NFL said. "Any transaction needs to be voted upon by the full membership with 24 of 32 votes needed to approve the sale."

The deal comes months after team owner Dan Snyder hired investment bankers to explore a sale, CNBC previously reported.

Snyder wasn't being forced to sell the team despite mounting pressure among other owners to have him removed as owner. Snyder and the Commanders have been the subjects of recent probes by both the House Oversight Committee and the NFL surrounding allegations of sexual harassment and financial misconduct.

Harris said he is determined to bring a Super Bowl title back to the franchise, which hasn't been to the championship game since 1992. Washington has won three Super Bowls in total, all during the 1980s and 1990s.

"I want to express how excited we are to be considered by the NFL to be the next owners of the Washington Commanders and how committed we are to delivering a championship-caliber franchise for this city and its fanbase," Harris said in a statement on Friday.

Harris, who is a majority owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, is partnering with NBA legend Magic Johnson and Mitch Rales, a longtime business partner.

The deal comes amid calls for more Black ownership of NFL teams.

"I could not be more excited to be a partner in the proposed new ownership group for the Washington Commanders," Johnson tweeted on Friday. "Josh Harris has assembled an amazing group who share a commitment to not only doing great things on the field but to making a real impact in the DMV community. I'm so excited to get to work on executing our vision for the Commanders and our loyal fanbase!"

The DMV refers to the Washington metro area, which includes the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia.

Other members of the new ownership group include Michael Sapir, CEO of ProShares, and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. There are other partners in the group who aren't listed in the press release announcing the deal. Harris will be the lead owner.

In addition to Mitch, David and Magic our extraordinary ownership group includes local business leader Mark Ein, Lee Ainslie, Eric Holoman, Michael Li, owner of Range Group, the Morgan family, owners of Morgan Properties, the Santo Domingo family, Michael Sapir, Co-founder and CEO of ProShares, Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO and Executive Chair and Andy Snyder amongst others. Together these individuals and families have the collective resources and shared commitment to support our vision for the Commanders.

