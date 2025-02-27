CNBC Daily Open: Nvidia's earnings are solid but U.S. consumer confidence wobbles

Nvidia's revenue in 2024 more than doubled compared with a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations. Moreover, the company expects sales in the current quarter will continue to grow at a faster rate than Wall Street's estimates.

Much of that falls upon Nvidia's new Blackwell artificial intelligence chip, which Big Tech companies are pouring billions into. The chipmaker also downplayed concerns over DeepSeek, saying that more efficient AI models still require plenty of processing power in the long run.

Meanwhile, consumer surveys from the Consumer Board and the University of Michigan show intensifying concerns over the economy and inflation.

That's culminated in the 10-year Treasury yield passing below that of the 3-month note, causing an "inverted yield curve" — an accepted, and largely accurate, sign of an impending recession within 18 months.

Even as Nvidia is raking in revenue and Big Tech is powering ahead with capex, confidence in the U.S. economy seems to be wobbling slightly. It remains to be seen if tech can stabilize that.

Nvidia beats expectations, provides rosy guidance

Nvidia reported fourth-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday that beat Wall Street expectations. Net income during the quarter rose to $22.09 billion, an 80% jump from the $12.29 billion in same period a year earlier. Quarterly revenue rose 78%, and full fiscal-year revenue for Nvidia rose 114% to $130.5 billion. Nvidia also offered guidance for the current quarter that is higher than LSEG estimates. But its rate of growth is slowing — shares fell around 1.5% in extended trading.

Salesforce's sales fell short

Salesforce on Wednesday reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue and gave disappointing guidance, causing its shares to slump more than 5% in extended trading. Quarterly revenue came in at $9.99 billion, a 7.6% increase from a year ago in the quarter that ended Jan. 31, but fell short of the $10.04 billion expected. Salesforce's target for adjusted earnings per share and revenue in fiscal 2026 were also below LSEG consensus expectations.

S&P and Nasdaq break losing streak

On Wednesday, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite broke their four-day losing streaks. The broad-based index ticked up 0.01% and the Nasdaq advanced 0.26%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, fell 0.43%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index climbed 0.99%. Germany's Dax rose 1.71%, extending its rally that started after the country's federal election over the weekend.

U.S. yield curve inverted

The 10-year Treasury yield passed below that of the 3-month note in Wednesday trading, giving rise to an "inverted yield curve." It's seen as a predictor for recessions. In fact, the New York Fed considers it such a reliable indicator that it offers monthly updates on the relationship along with percentage odds on a recession occurring over the next 12 months.

Nvidia's earnings, which came out after the bell, will have a larger-than-usual effect on the stock market over the next two days, according to data from Goldman Sachs. Two reasons are behind Nvidia's outsized influence this time.

Trump says Zelenskyy will visit the U.S. Friday to sign critical rare minerals deal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would visit the United States on Friday to sign a deal on critical rare earth minerals. Referring to the trip as "confirmed," Trump said during his first Cabinet meeting: "We're going to be signing an agreement which will be a very big agreement, that'll be on rare earth and other things."

Officials in Kyiv said Wednesday that Ukraine and the U.S. have prepared a draft deal over access to Kyiv's deposits of rare earth minerals and a joint investment fund for Ukraine's reconstruction. Describing the draft deal as a "framework agreement," Zelenskyy told reporters that the agreement included the intention to create a joint investment fund with the U.S., into which Ukraine would contribute 50% of all revenue earned from the future monetization of its natural resources assets.