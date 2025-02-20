Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cruise stocks tumble after Commerce Secretary Lutnick signals tax crackdown

By John Melloy, CNBC

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship ‘Explorer of the Sea’.
Getty Images

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Shares of cruise lines tumbled Thursday after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested they would crack down on taxes paid by the companies.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"You ever see a cruise ship with an American flag on the back?" said Lutnick in an appearance on Fox News.

"None of them pay taxes...every supertanker. None pay taxes... all foreign alcohol. No taxes. This is going to end under Donald Trump," said Lutnick.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Shares of Carnival dropped 9%. Royal Caribbean plunged 11%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us