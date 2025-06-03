CrowdStrike shares drop on weak revenue guidance

CrowdStrike called for $1.14 billion to $1.15 million in revenue in the July quarter, trailing the average analyst estimate of $1.16 billion.

The company has allocated $1 billion for share buybacks.

CrowdStrike shares fell about 5% in extended trading on Tuesday after the security software maker issued a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here's how the company did against LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: 73 cents, adjusted vs. 65 cents expected

73 cents, adjusted vs. 65 cents expected Revenue: $1.10 billion vs. $1.10 billion expected

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Revenue increased by nearly 20% in the fiscal first quarter, which ended on April 30, according to a statement. The company registered a net loss of $110.2 million, or 44 cents per share, compared with net income of $42.8 million, or 17 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Costs rose in sales and marketing as well as in research and development and administration, partly because of a broad software outage last summer.

For the current quarter, CrowdStrike called for 82 cents to 84 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $1.14 billion to $1.15 million in revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG were expecting 81 cents per share and $1.16 billion in revenue.

CrowdStrike bumped up its guidance for full-year earnings but maintained its expectation for revenue. The company now sees $3.44 to $3.56 in adjusted earnings per share, with $4.74 billion to $4.81 billion in revenue. The LSEG consensus was $3.43 per share and $4.77 billion in revenue. The earnings guidance provided in March was $3.33 to $3.45 in adjusted earnings per share.

Also on Tuesday, CrowdStrike said it had earmarked $1 billion for share buybacks.

"Today's announced share repurchase reflects our confidence in CrowdStrike's future and unwavering mission of stopping breaches," CEO George Kurtz said in the statement.

As of Tuesday's close, the stock was up 43% so far in 2025, while the S&P 500 index had gained less than 2%.

Executives will discuss the results on a conference call with analysts starting at 5 p.m. ET.

WATCH: Trade Tracker: Malcolm Ethridge buys more CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Spotify and Oracle