Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings Season Heats Up and Companies Could ‘Keep Flying' Barring a Severe Slowdown

- CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks will likely continue to do well as long as the economy holds up.
- "Many companies have battened down the hatches, so to speak, and prepped for a recession. So if we don't get a severe slowdown, they will indeed keep flying," he said.
He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. All earnings and revenue estimates are courtesy of FactSet.
Monday: Logitech
- Q2 2023 earnings release at 9 p.m. ET; conference call on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET
- Projected EPS: 85 cents
- Projected revenue: $1.2 billion
Cramer said that the stock could take a hit because of the slowdown in the PC market.
Tuesday: Halliburton, Coca-Cola, Alphabet, Microsoft
- Q3 2022 earnings release at 6:45 a.m. ET; conference call at 9 a.m. ET
- Projected EPS: 56 cents
- Projected revenue: $5.34 billion
Halliburton's stock could soar after it reports earnings, he predicted.
- Q3 2022 earnings release at 6:55 a.m. ET; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET
- Projected EPS: 64 cents
- Projected revenue: $10.52 billion
Cramer said he expects the company to have a strong quarter, similar to Pepsi-Co's.
- Q3 2022 earnings release at 4 p.m. ET; conference call at 5 p.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $1.27
- Projected revenue: $71.08 billion
The company will likely report a solid quarter due to the strength of YouTube, he predicted.
- Q1 2023 earnings release at 4:05 p.m. ET; conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $2.31
- Projected revenue: $49.66 billion
Cramer said he expects the stock to jump after the company reports.
Wednesday: Meta, Ford
- Q3 2022 earnings release at 4:05 p.m. ET; conference call at 5 p.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $1.90
- Projected revenue: $27.47 billion
He called himself the "only believer" of Meta.
- Q3 2022 earnings release at 4:05 p.m .ET; conference call at 5 p.m. ET
- Projected EPS: 27 cents
- Projected revenue; $37.46 billion
While the demand is there for Ford's vehicles, supply isn't, Cramer said.
Thursday: Apple, Amazon
- Q4 2022 earnings release at 4:30 p.m. ET; conference call at 5 p.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $1.27
- Projected revenue: $88.79 billion
Cramer said he's sticking to his mantra of "own it, don't trade it" when it comes to Apple.
- Q3 2022 earnings release at 4 p.m. ET; conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Projected EPS: 22 cents
- Projected revenue: $127.49 billion
Cramer said he likes the company, especially because its cloud business seems to be doing well.
Friday: Colgate
- Q3 2022 earnings release at 7 a.m. ET; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET
- Projected EPS: 73 cents
- Projected revenue; $4.47 billion
There are better consumer packaged goods plays than Colgate, he said.
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Halliburton, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Ford, Apple, and Amazon.
