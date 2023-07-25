Cramer's sharing terminology to help investors make sense of earnings season

CNBC's Jim Cramer shared terminology to help investors make sense of this quarter's earnings reports.

Cramer broke down the companies he's watching into categories: continually good quarter (or continued excellence), first good quarter, last bad quarter, first bad quarter and confusing quarter.

CNBC's Jim Cramer knows that executives rarely sound the alarm when something is wrong at their company. So on Tuesday he shared markets terminology and explained what these reports mean for stocks.

Cramer broke down the companies he's watching into categories: Continually good quarter (or continued excellence), first good quarter, last bad quarter, first bad quarter and confusing quarter.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"I know it seems cumbersome, but that's truly the behind the scenes nomenclature that fund managers use," Cramer said. "You just have to figure out what you got your hands on before you do your buying or selling."

Cramer first listed companies that are experiencing "continually good quarters," including homebuilder PulteGroup and paint maker Sherwin-Williams. The former, he said, is experiencing success despite the Federal Reserve's rumored tightening because that tightening makes homeowners less likely to sell and lose money on mortgage payments, resulting in a supply shortage and feeding housing strength. Cramer added that Sherwin-Williams is also rallying because of a strong demand for paint and a continued decline in raw costs. He also put General Electric and Google parent Alphabet in this category.

Next Cramer moved on to "first good quarter," highlighting NXP Semiconductors, which he said "had been having a tougher time of it," but reported a better than expected quarter on Monday. Despite its multi-billion dollar "forever chemicals" litigation, the company raised its full year expectations, Cramer said. He also mentioned healthcare and pharmaceutical company Danaher, which is owned by the CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust. Cramer said he thinks the company is having its "last bad quarter," which could present a buying opportunity.

"If you want the most bang for your buck – I mean, but there's also the most risk – you should try to anticipate the last bad quarter," that means you have to get in before management says business has bottomed, Cramer said.

Cramer pointed to aerospace giant RTX, formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, as a company likely experiencing a "first bad quarter," plagued by an engine recall. But Cramer pointed out that the company still has a "mammoth order book" and solid organic growth, so he said he thinks it's possible this might be an outlier poor quarter. Finally, Cramer discussed companies with "confusing quarters" like GE HealthCare, which he suggested the market might be wrong about because of its contributions to Alzheimer's treatment.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of GE HealthCare, Alphabet and Danaher.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com