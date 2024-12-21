Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Wells Fargo is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cheniere Energy: "I like the LNG market now that we have President-elect Trump coming in because he's pro LNG, and Cheniere is a terrific stock."

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Arista Networks: "...That business is smoking hot. I would be a buyer of Arista."

Texas Pacific Land: "...We have liked it, but it's now gone up so much. I've got to tell you, I want to hold off."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Under Armour: "I think it's a great spec...Let's be careful."

Wells Fargo: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

CSX: "...These are really good companies, you have to buy them when they're low.

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

Jim Cramer warns against novice day trading, calls zero-day options ‘pure greed'

news 1 hour ago

Jim Cramer explains how to spot ‘exquisite moments' like Friday's session

Eaton: "You want to hold on to Eaton. You know, Eaton is a buy and hold story...Do not sell, own."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eaton and Wells Fargo.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us