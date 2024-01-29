Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘We don't want' AMC

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Northrop Grumman: "This has got to be one of the most hated stocks...At $438, I'm finally ready to pull the trigger, at least for a quarter of a position."

John Bean Technologies: "I actually am quite fond of this company...It's a little quirky, but it's good. Global industrial food has always been one of my faves."

AMC: "We don't want AMC. AMC's not doing well. We want stocks that go higher...The consumer's not going to the movies like they used to."

Procore Technologies: "That's a very, very expensive stock...I say ka-ching ka-ching on some of that one."

